“Expand Medical School Admissions Quotas While Ignoring Educational Responsibilities”... Medical School Parents’ Association Calls for More Funding

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Criticism has been voiced that educational infrastructure and financial support are being cut back even as demand for medical education is expected to surge with the expansion of medical school admissions quotas. Critics say responsibility for securing educational conditions to accommodate the increase should not be shifted onto universities and students.

The National Association of Parents of Medical Students (hereafter, the Association) issued a statement on the 16th criticizing the government for taking a passive stance toward expanding the education budget and facilities needed to support its plans to increase medical school admissions quotas. The Association singled out 2027 as a pivotal year that will determine whether medical education can be normalized, and urged the government to provide meaningful financial support and draw up measures to improve educational conditions.

According to the Association, demand for medical education is expected to rise sharply in 2027 due to the so-called “doubling” phenomenon, in which students from the classes of 2024 and 2025 enter the main medical-school program at the same time. The Association says the burden on medical schools could grow further if about 490 additional freshmen enter under the regional physician system. Meanwhile, it says the education budget has been cut despite rising demand. The Association said the government’s Medical School Education Innovation Support Program budget was reduced from about 55 billion won in 2025 to 5 billion won in 2026, or one-tenth of its previous level, and that 5 billion won was also earmarked in the government’s 2027 budget proposal.

The Minister of Education said in the National Assembly that they would work to secure 30 billion won for the relevant budget. But the Association says it will be difficult to address problems in medical education unless the funding is actually included in the budget. It stressed the need for sustainable medium- to long-term financial measures, beyond short-term funding pledges.

The Association also voiced concern about shortages in educational infrastructure. Regional medical schools may not be able to secure enough lecture halls, basic medical science faculty, cadavers for dissection, and practical training equipment, it said. It added that improving education and training conditions could become even more difficult for local national university hospitals, which already carry more than 240 billion won in debt, if the government’s policy requiring them to cover 75% of facility expansion costs themselves is also applied.

The Association said an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection had also confirmed that university administrations did not sufficiently consult medical school professors during the process of applying to increase admissions quotas. It criticized the government, which led the expansion and allocated quotas to individual universities, for shifting responsibility for securing adequate educational conditions onto the universities, calling it an evasion of responsibility.

The Association also argued that policy priorities were misplaced, saying the government was pushing ahead with the regional physician system, a National Graduate School of Medicine, and the establishment of regional medical schools even though existing medical students’ right to education was not being properly guaranteed. It said the government should first ensure an environment in which current students can receive a normal education before introducing new systems and expanding admissions quotas.

The Association called on the government and the Ministry of Education to transparently disclose each medical school’s actual capacity to educate students, along with itemized shortages in faculty, cadavers, practical training facilities, and other resources. It also urged the government to allocate a sustainable medium- to long-term budget, including the 30 billion won the minister mentioned, and to review progress in improving educational conditions before students from the classes of 2024 and 2025 enter the main medical-school program. It also called for measures to prioritize the educational rights of current students.

The Association stressed, “Increasing the number of doctors and training qualified doctors are entirely different matters,” adding, “The government must stop pursuing policies that sacrifice students’ right to education and the safety of future healthcare, and fulfill its educational responsibilities in keeping with the scale of the expansion.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.