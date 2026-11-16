Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Holds 'Infection Control Academy' to Strengthen Infectious Disease Response Capabilities

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital (Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo) held the “2026 Infection Control Academy” at Songwon Hall in the hospital on the afternoon of the 13th. The academy was organized to strengthen the expertise and on-site response capabilities of infectious disease response personnel in the Chungcheong region in preparation for outbreaks of emerging infectious diseases.

Around 30 employees of medical institutions and related organizations in Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong Province and North Chungcheong Province attended the Infection Control Academy, which was jointly organized by Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, the Chungcheong Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, and the National Medical Center.

The program focused on practical training, including an overview of emerging infectious diseases; donning and doffing Level D and Level C personal protective equipment (PPE); quantitative fit testing for N95 masks; hand hygiene and ATP measurement; performance assessments of PPE donning and doffing; and contamination checks using fluorescent lotion.

In particular, participants learned how to reduce the risk of exposure to infection through repeated practice and performance assessments of PPE donning and doffing. They were also taught proper infection control methods through mask fit testing and contamination assessments.

Hospital Director Lee Moon-soo said, “I hope this academy will serve as an opportunity to enhance the expertise of infectious disease response personnel in the Chungcheong region and strengthen the community’s response system.” He added, “We will continue to provide education that benefits local medical facilities through professional training programs.”

The Infection Control Academy will be held once more on November 27, with around 40 people expected to participate, including employees of medical institutions and related organizations in the Chungcheong region and the hospital’s in-house infectious disease response personnel.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.