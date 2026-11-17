As the number of active seniors who prioritize health and leisure continues to grow, park golf (Park Golf) is drawing attention.

Park golf is a sport played on relatively short courses laid out in parks or other green spaces, using a single wooden club and a ball. It is accessible because players do not need multiple types of clubs or complicated equipment, and the fees are relatively low. It is also gaining popularity, particularly among seniors, because walking the course without a cart naturally increases physical activity.

Related statistics confirm this trend. The number of registered members of the Korea Park Golf Association rose nearly fivefold in five years, from 45,478 in 2020 to 229,757 as of 2025. Including enthusiasts who are not members, the actual number of participants is estimated to be twice the registered membership. Infrastructure is also expanding rapidly. The number of park golf courses nationwide increased from 308 in 2021 to 552 last year.

Tournaments are also growing in scale. As they expand from local gatherings of enthusiasts to nationwide events, local governments and companies are increasingly getting involved as hosts and sponsors. More than 5,300 people took part in the Volvik National Park Golf Championship held last August, where the total prize money and value of prizes in kind reached 500 million won. The event shows how park golf is growing into an industry that links sporting events with local tourism.

Park golf is also known to promote health by providing aerobic physical activity as players walk the course and engaging both the upper and lower body through swings. Social interaction through clubs and tournaments is another benefit. A meta-analysis published by South Korean researchers, titled “The Effects of Park Golf Activities on the Quality of Life of Older Adults,” analyzed 27 studies involving a total of 8,743 people. It found that participation in park golf had a positive effect on older adults’ overall quality of life, including social engagement, psychological well-being and physical health.

As the traditional golf apparel market contracts amid slower growth, the fashion industry is looking to the expanding park golf population and its related market as a new growth opportunity. According to Fashionbiz and MPI, a market research and consulting firm, South Korea’s golf apparel market peaked at 4.25 trillion won in 2022 and then declined for three consecutive years, shrinking to 3.14 trillion won last year.

General golf apparel and park golf apparel offer similar basic features, such as stretch, breathability and UV protection, but differ according to the wearing environment and their main customer groups. While general golf apparel emphasizes functionality suited to the swing and on-course style, park golf apparel focuses on comfort and ease of movement for people who walk the course and stay active for extended periods. In particular, items aimed at middle-aged and older consumers prioritize relaxed silhouettes, elastic waistbands and stretch fabrics, as well as easy-to-wear zip-ups and vests. The range is also expanding to include casual items such as hooded zip-ups and jogger pants that can be worn in everyday life, alongside enhanced cooling, moisture-wicking, quick-drying and UV-protection features.

◇ Mountia’s “26FW Park Golf Collection.” Photo courtesy of Mountia

Mountia recently launched its “26FW Park Golf Collection” for the fall and winter season, expanding its range to include vests, jackets, pants, knitwear and T-shirts. It used brushed fabrics and padded insulation to improve warmth, while highlighting both mobility and style through stretch materials and coordinated sets. Key items, the “Zeo Round T-shirt” and “Zeo Banding Pants,” are made with brushed nylon, while the “Tripo 3-in-1 Jacket” is designed with a detachable inner and outer layer and a removable hood. The collection is intended for everyday outdoor activities, including camping and travel, as well as park golf.

◇ Parkro’s “26 FW Campaign” photoshoot. Photo courtesy of Fashion Group Hyungji

Crocodile Lady, a brand of Fashion Group Hyungji, is stepping up its push into the women’s market for those in their 40s to 60s with PARCRO, a line dedicated to park golf. After first introducing related products through its G Line in 2024, the brand spent two years developing products and testing the market before expanding the line into a standalone capsule collection this year. Its recent fall and winter collection features four-way stretch fabric, windproof functionality and three-dimensional patterns designed for women’s body shapes. The styles include hooded zip-up and jogger-pant sets and lightweight jackets, suitable for exercise as well as outings and everyday wear.

All For You, a brand operated by Hansung F.I., is expanding its park golf line into a full collection spanning apparel, bags, shoes and hats for the fall and winter season. It is strengthening its range of functional seasonal items, including high-neck knitwear and lightweight down, while seeking to stand out through upgraded materials and a comfortable fit. All For You unveiled its park golf line, Greenity, last year and began a full-scale launch of windbreakers, performance T-shirts and dedicated bags from this year’s spring and summer season. It has also expanded its product and marketing offerings with plus-size items and YouTube short-form videos and creator collaborations.

Industry insiders say that while the park golf apparel market is still at an early stage, the growing number of participants and the launch of dedicated products are together broadening its growth prospects. They say the product range is expanding beyond reliance on traditional golf and outdoor apparel to include dedicated clothing, shoes and bags. “The trend of expanding the participant base, previously centered on people in their 60s and 70s, to include those in their 40s and 50s presents a new opportunity for the fashion industry,” an industry official said. “We expect it to develop beyond simple exercise wear for seniors into lifestyle wear that combines functional, well-designed sportswear with everyday and travel clothing.”

Reporter Sohyoung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.