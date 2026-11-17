Middle-aged men in modern society face many challenges in managing their health because of busy work lives, excessive workloads, irregular eating habits and living environments. As a result, interest is growing in replenishing nutrients that are often lacking in daily life in a balanced way and maintaining one’s health consistently.

Against this backdrop, Germansen, a premium men’s health supplement launched by Eroom Living Health Co., Ltd. (CEO Kwak Young-mok), is attracting attention in domestic and overseas markets with its differentiated ingredients and product competitiveness.

According to research by Eroom Living Health, Germansen’s greatest point of differentiation is allicin, the active ingredient in garlic.

Allicin is a major sulfur compound produced when garlic is cut or crushed. It is well known for the distinctive aroma of garlic and has been the subject of various studies on bioactivity.

Germansen’s distinguishing feature is its use of garlic’s active ingredients as a key component, drawing on garlic’s long-standing reputation as a staple of healthy eating.

Eroom Living Health explained, “In particular, Germansen focuses on concentrating and incorporating allicin, garlic’s active ingredient, through a high-concentration reduced-pressure extraction process. Each capsule contains 150 mg of allicin, and the recommended daily intake of two capsules provides a total of 300 mg. Based on allicin content, this is equivalent to approximately 18 cloves of raw garlic.”

The product’s key competitive advantage is that it is designed to make it easy to consume garlic-derived allicin with two capsules a day, without the hassle of eating garlic directly.

In addition to allicin, Germansen combines various nutrients, including zinc, selenium, vitamin E and vitamin B1. Zinc is necessary for normal immune function and cell division, while selenium is needed to protect cells from harmful oxygen species. Vitamin E is also a nutrient needed for antioxidant activity and plays an important role in everyday health management.

The formula also includes nine essential amino acids and other amino acid ingredients such as L-arginine, broadening its nutritional profile. Essential amino acids cannot be synthesized in sufficient quantities by the body and must be obtained through food, making them an important part of balanced nutritional management.

The formula also combines maca and yagwanmun, widely known as ingredients in men’s health supplements, with octacosanol, which has drawn interest in the areas of endurance and energy metabolism, further differentiating its premium ingredient blend.

The effects of these product strengths are also becoming increasingly evident.

Eroom Living Health is expanding exports beyond the domestic market to overseas markets including Germany, the United States and Japan, as it seeks to make the leap to becoming a global brand. The plan is to promote the competitiveness of South Korean men’s health supplements in overseas markets as well and lay the groundwork for growth as a global brand.

Eroom Living Health CEO Kwak Young-mok said, “Germansen’s greatest competitive advantage is that we have completed a differentiated ingredient blend and product design centered on allicin, garlic’s active ingredient.” Kwak Young-mok added, “Men’s health begins with consistent attention and healthy lifestyle habits rather than short-term changes, so we are focused on creating products that enable consumers to manage their health consistently in their daily lives.”

Kwak Young-mok continued, “We will further expand Germansen’s global competitiveness by entering overseas markets,” and emphasized, “Going forward, we will make quality and consumer trust our top priorities and grow the brand into a leading South Korean men’s health management brand recognized in markets around the world, beyond Korea.”

Reporter Choi Man-sik cms@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.