[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jeon Yeong-jun, director of planning and coordination at Catholic Central Medical Center and a professor of plastic surgery at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, took office as the 31st chairman at the society’s recent international congress, PRS KOREA 2026. His two-year term began in November 2026.

Founded on May 14, 1966, the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons marks its 60th anniversary this year. It contributes to academic advancement in both cosmetic plastic surgery and complex reconstructive plastic surgery, as well as to improving public health. It also works to improve public awareness of plastic surgery, including by holding photo exhibitions at the National Assembly.

Jeon graduated from The Catholic University of Korea College of Medicine and earned master’s and doctoral degrees from its graduate school. He has continued his clinical work and research in the plastic surgery departments at The Catholic University of Korea Bucheon St. Mary’s Hospital and The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital. His specialties include facial trauma, skin cancer, eyelid and nose surgery, microsurgery, and chronic wounds. He has also worked to promote domestic and international academic exchange and train surgical professionals.

He has served as chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at The Catholic University of Korea College of Medicine, deputy director of planning and coordination at Catholic Central Medical Center, and director of training and education at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital. Since September 2025, he has served as director of planning and coordination at Catholic Central Medical Center. He has also served as president of the Korean Wound Society and contributed to the development of the Korean Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, including as its planning director since 2024. He also works to advance health care as a member of the New Health Technology Assessment Committee at the National Evidence-based Healthcare Collaborating Agency, a member of the working committee on training environment assessments at the Korean Hospital Association, and an insurance director at the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences.

Jeon said, “I will work to ensure that the value of ‘reconstructive plastic surgery’—essential to restoring life and function in cases such as cancer surgery, trauma, and congenital deformities—is recognized in clinical practice and that appropriate reimbursement rates are established.” He added, “I will work to improve social perceptions that are overly focused on cosmetic surgery, strengthen communication within the society, and pursue institutional reforms so that the expertise and role of plastic surgeons are properly conveyed to the public.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeon Yeong-jun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.