Stock photo source: Unsplash

A man was arrested in Japan for installing a special mirror at a company and filming female guests naked.

According to Japanese media outlets including Kansai TV, A (46), an executive at a lodging company who lives in Uda, Nara Prefecture, has recently been under police investigation on suspicion of illicit filming of a sexual nature and other offenses.

He installed a special mirror between his quarters and the women's lounge.

From the lounge, the mirror looked ordinary, but from A's quarters, it was a pane of glass through which the lounge was clearly visible.

He is suspected of using the mirror to film female customers in the lounge wearing underwear and changing their clothes.

Police said the crime came to light after a female customer noticed something suspicious and reported it.

During questioning, A admitted to the allegations, saying, “It was for filming women naked or in their underwear.”

Police are investigating whether he may be connected to other alleged crimes.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.