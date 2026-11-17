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A (35), who regularly enjoys weight training, recently felt a pulling sensation in the groin while doing heavy squats. At first, A thought it was muscle soreness from exercising, but felt discomfort in the same area every time they lifted a heavy barbell. A bulge appeared in the groin and went back in when lying down, so A did not think much of it. However, the bulging and discomfort kept recurring during exercise.

If the groin bulges or a lump can be felt when straining, as in this case, an inguinal hernia may be the cause. Exercises involving heavy weights, such as squats and deadlifts, require forceful bracing of the abdomen, raising intra-abdominal pressure. This can cause an existing hernia to protrude or symptoms to appear.

An inguinal hernia occurs when tissue inside the abdominal cavity, such as fat or intestine, protrudes through a weakened area or gap in the abdominal wall in the groin. It can occur from childhood through old age and is especially common in men. According to statistics from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, of the 54,679 patients treated for inguinal hernia (groin hernia, K40) in 2025, 48,354 were men, accounting for 88.4%.

Men are relatively susceptible to hernias because of the structure of the inguinal canal, the route through which the testicles descend and a passage for the vas deferens and blood vessels. In children, a congenital factor—the peritoneal passage through which the testicles descended failing to close—can contribute; in adults, factors include weakening of the abdominal wall with age.

Young adults are not in the clear, either. In people with a weak abdominal wall, intra-abdominal pressure can rise and hernia symptoms may appear when they lift heavy weights in exercises such as squats or deadlifts, or repeatedly strain their abdomen because of constipation. In fact, as of 2025, men in their 30s to 50s accounted for 22% of male inguinal hernia patients, and patient numbers tend to rise starting in their 30s. Compared with 2020, the number of male patients in their 30s increased by 12.9%, while the number in their 40s rose by 12.4%. Therefore, a bulge in the groin during exercise should prompt suspicion of an inguinal hernia.

An inguinal hernia occurs when the intestines or fat protrude through a weakened area of the abdominal wall. AI-generated image

With an inguinal hernia, the bulge may go back in when a person lies down and the discomfort may ease, making it easy to assume the condition has resolved. However, it is important to remember that the weakened area of the abdominal wall remains even when symptoms subside. If the protruding intestine or fat becomes trapped in the hernia and cannot return to its original position—a condition called incarceration—it can lead to a bowel obstruction and requires prompt medical attention. If it progresses to strangulation, which also cuts off the blood supply, the intestine can become necrotic and emergency surgery is needed.

If a bulge that usually goes back in suddenly does not, or the pain worsens, go to an emergency room immediately. Vomiting, abdominal distension, being unable to pass stool or gas, and a change in the skin color over the bulge are also warning signs.

Surgery is the definitive treatment for an inguinal hernia. The procedure involves returning the herniated tissue to its original position and reinforcing the weakened abdominal wall. In adults, it is common to place an artificial mesh over the area to prevent tissue from protruding again. Surgical options include open, laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

Among these options, single-port robotic surgery, which uses just one incision at the navel, has recently drawn attention. A camera and surgical instruments are inserted through a single incision about 2.5 cm long at the navel. The surgeon identifies the hernia from inside the abdominal cavity, opens the peritoneum, places mesh between the abdominal wall and the peritoneum, and then sutures the peritoneum closed. Articulated robotic arms allow precise dissection and suturing of tissue, and the procedure generally involves less postoperative pain and scarring.

Because the surgeon accesses the area from inside the abdominal cavity, the condition of the opposite groin can also be examined during surgery, not just the area causing symptoms. If a hernia is found on the other side, even without symptoms, both sides can be repaired in one operation without an additional incision. However, surgery is not always performed when an abnormality is found on the opposite side; the decision depends on the patient's condition and the results of a prior consultation.

Professor Park So-eun of the Department of Surgery at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital advised, “People who frequently lift heavy objects or do high-intensity strength training, as well as those with a chronic cough or constipation, should also be cautious. If the groin bulges or becomes painful, stop strenuous activity and seek medical attention. In particular, if the bulge suddenly cannot be pushed back in and is accompanied by severe pain, go to a hospital immediately.”

The professor added, “Even if symptoms of an inguinal hernia temporarily improve, the condition does not heal on its own, so it is important to determine the appropriate course of treatment. The most suitable surgical method for each patient should be selected after taking into account whether they have had previous abdominal surgery, the hernia's location and size, and whether they can undergo general anesthesia.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park So-eun of the Department of Surgery at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital treats a patient with an inguinal hernia using single-port robotic surgery.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.