[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Results from the world's first clinical trial have shown that the ultra-high-dose (pulse) steroid regimen routinely used for patients with acute exacerbation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which has a high mortality rate, does not clearly improve survival compared with conventional high-dose treatment.

A joint research team comprising Professor Park Mu-seok of the Department of Pulmonology at Severance Hospital, Professor Kim Sang-ha of Wonju Severance Christian Hospital, Professor Kim Hye-su of Inha University Hospital, and Professor Ganesh Raghu of Washington University in the United States announced on the 17th the results of a randomized controlled trial (RCT) comparing the effects of different steroid doses in 100 patients at eight hospitals in South Korea. The study was published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM, impact factor 21.7), a leading journal in respiratory medicine.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a disease in which lung function declines as fibrosis progressively hardens lung tissue. When an acute exacerbation occurs, respiratory status can deteriorate rapidly over a short period, and the risk of death also rises.

High-dose steroids are used to suppress inflammation in the treatment of acute exacerbations. Pulse therapy, which involves administering a very high dose over a short period, has also been widely used, but there was insufficient evidence that it improved survival compared with a relatively lower-dose high-dose steroid regimen.

Pulse therapy involves administering 10 mg of steroids per kilogram of body weight for three days, then reducing the dose to around 1 mg per kilogram and gradually tapering it. The initial dose is about 10 times higher than that used in conventional high-dose steroid treatment. Both treatments have been used for acute exacerbations of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, but evidence on the appropriate dose and method of administration has been lacking.

The research team conducted the world's first multicenter randomized controlled trial directly comparing the two steroid administration strategies. From July 2021 to April 2024, 100 adults hospitalized with acute exacerbation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis were randomly assigned to a pulse therapy group of 51 patients or a non-pulse therapy group of 49. The pulse therapy group received high-dose methylprednisolone for the first three days, after which the dose was tapered to the same level as in the non-pulse therapy group. The non-pulse therapy group received a relatively lower dose for the first seven days, followed by a gradual taper.

The 28-day mortality rate was 10% in the pulse therapy group and 14.6% in the non-pulse therapy group; the 90-day rates were 24.5% and 29.8%, respectively. Although mortality was numerically lower in the pulse therapy group, the difference was not statistically significant. Even analyses that took into account factors such as patients' initial oxygenation status found no additional survival benefit from pulse therapy.

Professor Park Mu-seok said, "This is the world's first randomized controlled clinical trial to directly compare steroid administration strategies in patients with acute exacerbation of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis." He added, "Going forward, we will continue follow-up research to determine which steroid treatment strategy is appropriate for each patient, taking into account their condition and existing treatment, among other factors."

The study involved eight hospitals in South Korea, including Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital, Yongin Severance Hospital, and Wonju Severance Christian Hospital, and was conducted by the researchers without external research funding.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Park Mu-seok of the Department of Pulmonology at Severance Hospital; Professor Kim Sang-ha of Wonju Severance Christian Hospital; Professor Ganesh Raghu of Washington University in the United

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.