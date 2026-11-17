Provided by KCC GLASS Corporation

KCC GLASS Corporation announced on the 17th that it held the awards ceremony for the 2026 Korea Interior Architecture Competition on the 14th at the Igansu Gate Exhibition Hall at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul. The competition was co-hosted by HomeCC Interior, a specialized interior design brand, and the Korea Interior Architects Association.

Now in its 38th edition, the Korea Interior Architecture Competition is a leading national contest that discovers emerging designers and advances interior architecture design. KCC GLASS Corporation has co-hosted the competition since 2010, for the 17th consecutive year, and is working to nurture future design talent.

A total of 305 works were submitted to this year’s competition. After two rounds of judging, 99 works were selected as winners: one grand prize, two top excellence awards, five excellence awards, 16 merit awards, 27 special selections and 48 honorable mentions.

The grand prize, the “HomeCC Prize,” went to “Controlled Frictional Architecture; Public Kitchen” by Choi Sang-hwan, a student at Yonsei University.

The winning work reimagines the closed Seoul Hwayang Elementary School as a public kitchen where local residents can prepare and share food together.

It received high praise for addressing social isolation resulting from the rise in single-person households through spatial design and conveying the value of restoring community.

The top excellence awards went to “My Nanya, My Aranya” by Lee Gwang-ok, a student at Hoseo University, and “Soseung Natural Ecology Museum” by the student team of Cho Jae-ryun and Kim Ji-wang from Sangmyung University.

The ceremony also highlighted how advances in AI technology are changing interior architecture design and emphasized the importance of human-centered creativity.

KCC GLASS Corporation Vice President Won Seok-jun said that, as AI is a tool that expands design possibilities, designers’ creative imagination and human-centered thinking are important.

A KCC GLASS Corporation representative said, “We will continue to support emerging designers’ growth together with the Korea Interior Architects Association and contribute to the development of interior architecture design in Korea.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.