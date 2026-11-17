Customers wait to enter in two long lines outside the MUSINSA BEAUTY Seongsu store ahead of its opening on the 11th. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA.

MUSINSA BEAUTY Seongsu, MUSINSA BEAUTY’s second standalone offline store, recorded a cumulative transaction value of 500 million won within five days of opening. Visitors continued to come, particularly international customers and people in their 20s and 30s, with foreigners accounting for 65% of all buyers.

MUSINSA said on the 17th that from the 11th through the 15th, MUSINSA BEAUTY Seongsu recorded 33,000 cumulative visitors and a transaction value of 500 million won. Women accounted for 85% of buyers, while people in their 20s and 30s made up at least 70%. On the first day, a line of customers waiting to enter had formed by 7 a.m., three hours before the store opened.

Located on Yeonmujang-gil in Seongdong District, Seoul, MUSINSA BEAUTY Seongsu spans about 400 pyeong (around 1,320 square meters). Its first and second floors house around 10,000 products from about 700 brands. About 80% of the brands are indie labels. The store features a fragrance zone showcasing around 520 types of perfume, a space where visitors can try layering fragrances, and dedicated brand pop-up zones. Beauty Onnuri Pharmacy, which offers consultations for different skin concerns and product recommendations, has also opened on the second floor.

The store has also generated spillover visits to MUSINSA’s other locations in the Seongsu area. In the five days after opening, 31% of visitors to MUSINSA BEAUTY Seongsu also visited nearby MUSINSA offline stores. MUSINSA operates Musinsa Standard, MUSINSA Store, MUSINSA EMPTY, MUSINSA KICKS and 29CM Home, among other stores, in Seongsu.

A customer browses products in the MUSINSA BEAUTY brand-ranking zone on the second floor of the MUSINSA BEAUTY Seongsu store. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA.

In the store’s brand-exclusive pop-up zone, which spans about 15 pyeong (around 50 square meters), the first brand to take part, 2aN, recorded the highest transaction value. MUSINSA BEAUTY exclusives including the Better Me Eye Palette, Dual Cheek and Melting On My Lip Gloss ranked among the top sellers.

International customers favored skincare brands such as Dr. Althea, COSRX and Ongredients, as well as color cosmetics brands such as Oddtype and RISKY. Domestic customers showed strong interest in products from L.T. Piver, a French niche perfume brand, as well as Flower Knows, SNIDEL BEAUTY, Dove and Vaseline.

A MUSINSA BEAUTY spokesperson said, “Following Hongdae, we have also seen strong demand in Seongsu from people in their 20s and 30s and international customers who want to discover and experience new beauty brands firsthand.” The spokesperson added, “We will continue to strengthen connections among our stores in the Seongsu area and regularly present differentiated content, such as brand-exclusive pop-ups, to solidify MUSINSA’s unique offline competitiveness across fashion and beauty.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.