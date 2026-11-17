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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The number of patients with pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year relative survival rate of just 17%, has reportedly jumped by more than 34% in the past four years. The disease is known as a “silent cancer” because it has almost no early symptoms, and about 43% of patients already have distant metastases at the time of diagnosis. Since pancreatic cancer is not included in national cancer screening, watching for subtle warning signs in routine health checkup results—such as changes in blood sugar or pancreatic cysts—is considered key to early detection.

Ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer Day on the 19th, we looked at the main risk factors for pancreatic cancer and early warning signs that can be identified through health checkup results.

◇ Five-year relative survival rate is just 17%... difficult to detect because the pancreas is deep inside the body

According to data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the number of patients treated for pancreatic cancer rose 34.6% in four years, from 23,865 in 2021 to 32,118 in 2025. Although the number of patients is increasing, the survival rate remains low. The Cancer Information Service's five-year relative survival rates for major cancers (2019–2023) ranked thyroid cancer highest at 100.2%, followed by prostate cancer (96.9%), breast cancer (94.7%), lung cancer (42.5%), liver cancer (40.4%), and gallbladder and other biliary tract cancers (29.0%). Pancreatic cancer had the lowest rate, at 17.0%.

Go Young-ho, director of the Korea Association of Health Promotion Health Screening Center (Busan Sasang), stressed, “Many people have a strong perception that pancreatic cancer is a disease that cannot be treated once it is discovered, so they either fear it without knowing much about it or avoid thinking about it altogether. But if it is found at a stage when surgery is possible, treatment can be expected to be effective. Rather than giving in to fear, it is important to understand the risk factors affecting your own body and manage them.”

The pancreas is a thin, elongated organ about 15 cm long, located deep inside the body behind the stomach. Depending on its position, it is divided into the head, which is next to the duodenum; the body in the middle; and the tail near the spleen. It produces digestive enzymes that help break down food and releases them into the duodenum, and it secretes hormones such as insulin and glucagon that regulate blood sugar. The pancreas plays an important role in maintaining the body's energy-metabolism homeostasis.

Pancreatic cancer is a malignant tumor that develops in the pancreas. At least 85–90% of cases are pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas, which arise in the cells of the pancreatic ducts through which digestive enzymes pass. Smoking is the most important risk factor; diabetes, chronic pancreatitis, family history, obesity, and older age are also considered major factors that increase the risk of developing the disease.

◇ Few early symptoms... the main warning sign is a change in blood sugar

There are almost no clear symptoms in the early stages. Indigestion, abdominal discomfort, weight loss, and jaundice often appear only after the disease has progressed to some extent, and even then, they can easily be dismissed as common gastrointestinal problems.

Symptoms vary depending on the tumor's location and size and how far it has spread. In most cases, patients experience abdominal pain and weight loss, and most patients with pancreatic head cancer (cancer in the head of the pancreas) also develop jaundice. By contrast, cancers in the body or tail of the pancreas have almost no early symptoms and are often found only after considerable time has passed. As a result, about 43% of pancreatic cancer patients are diagnosed only after the cancer has already spread to other organs, a condition known as distant metastasis.

Because pancreatic cancer is not covered by national cancer screening, it is important to pay close attention to warning signs in routine health checkup results.

One key warning sign is a change in blood sugar. After age 50, a sudden rise in fasting blood sugar without an obvious reason, such as obesity or family history, or a worsening of previously well-controlled diabetes without any particular cause may point to a problem with the pancreas. Unintentional weight loss at the same time calls for even greater caution. These changes are more apparent when comparing health checkup results from year to year than when looking at a single test result. Routine health checkups alone cannot directly diagnose pancreatic cancer, but if abnormal symptoms appear, it is advisable to assess the pancreas carefully with imaging tests such as abdominal ultrasound, CT, or MRI, as well as blood tests.

If chronic pancreatitis or a pancreatic cyst is found during a checkup, it warrants closer attention. These findings are associated with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer, so regular follow-up tests to monitor changes can help with early detection. Some pancreatic cysts can develop into cancer over time; if follow-up tests reveal concerning findings, a decision will be made about whether treatment is needed.

◇ Quit smoking, avoid obesity, and cut back on high-fat, high-calorie foods

Treatment for pancreatic cancer—such as surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy—is determined after considering the cancer's stage and location, the patient's overall condition, and other factors. At present, surgery is the only treatment that offers the possibility of a cure, making it crucial to detect the disease while it is still operable.

There are no established guidelines for preventing pancreatic cancer, so the best approach is to avoid risk factors in daily life. Smokers have at least 1.7 times the risk of developing the disease as nonsmokers, so they should quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke. It is advisable to cut back on high-fat, high-calorie foods, shift to a diet centered on vegetables and fruit, and maintain a healthy weight through appropriate exercise. People with diabetes or chronic pancreatitis should receive ongoing treatment. If a first-degree relative developed the disease before age 50, or if there are two or more patients in the family, familial pancreatic cancer should be suspected and extra care should be taken.

Go Young-ho advised, “Regular health checkups and self-care are essential to reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer, which has no clear early symptoms. During checkups, make sure to tell medical professionals in detail about your usual lifestyle, whether you smoke, and any unusual signs in your body, and make a habit of monitoring your health regularly through thorough examinations.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.