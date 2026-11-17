The Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) is setting out to develop tourism services for Seoul using generative artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative is part of an effort to address travel-related difficulties faced by foreign tourists visiting Korea or identify new services using public tourism data for Seoul. According to the STO on the 17th, it is recruiting participants for the “2026 Seoul Tourism Prompt-thon” (Seoul Tourism Prompt-thon) through the 29th. The 2026 Seoul Tourism Prompt-thon is a hackathon in which participants use generative AI and prompt engineering to turn tourism service ideas into working solutions. There are two main competition categories: “AI Concierge at My Fingertips” and “Rediscovering Seoul Tourism Data.”

“AI Concierge at My Fingertips” aims to develop tailored AI services that address problems foreign tourists encounter while traveling in Seoul, including transportation, payment and language barriers. “Rediscovering Seoul Tourism Data” focuses on creating new tourism services by connecting public tourism data held by the STO with external systems and AI.

The competition is open not only to professional developers but also to members of the public, university students and young people with ideas and the ability to use AI tools. Teams of one to three people may apply. The STO plans to select 20 teams, or about 60 people, for the final round, evaluating their understanding of the topic, feasibility, creativity and adoption value.

The final round will be held for 24 consecutive hours at Seoul Tourism Plaza from November 11 to November 12. Using a “vibe coding” approach with AI coding agents and prompt engineering, participating teams must complete a working prototype, such as a website, app or AI agent.

Entries will be judged on functionality and completeness (35 points), suitability for adoption (30 points), use of technology (20 points), and security and stability (15 points). The six teams selected in the final round will receive a total of 14 million won in prize money, and the winning entries will also have the opportunity to be developed into formal projects or services of the STO in the future.

Kim Byung-min, president of the Seoul Tourism Organization, said, “The 2026 Seoul Tourism Prompt-thon was organized to quickly bring citizens’ and young people’s ideas to life with AI and to assess their potential directly in the field,” adding, “We look forward to ideas that, drawing on the brilliant creativity of citizens and young people, will meaningfully improve the convenience of tourists from around the world who visit Seoul.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.