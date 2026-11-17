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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A child had a chest X-ray after a prolonged cough, then fell and injured an arm a few days later, requiring another X-ray. For an accurate diagnosis, the hospital recommends taking several images of not only the injured arm but also the other arm. The parents are understandably worried: “They’re still so young. Is it okay to have X-rays so many times?” For parents who are hesitant about the tests because they are concerned about radiation exposure, we take a closer look at the safety of X-rays for children and the principles behind their use.

◇ X-rays deliver very low radiation doses compared with other imaging tests that use radiation

An X-ray is a test that uses X-rays, a form of radiation, to see inside the body. The effects of radiation on the body are measured in millisieverts (mSv). Even when we do not go to a hospital, we live with daily exposure to natural radiation from the ground, air and outer space. South Korea’s annual natural radiation dose is estimated at about 3.8 mSv, equivalent to an average of about 0.01 mSv per day.

To put this in perspective, if a 5-year-old has two chest X-rays—one frontal and one lateral—the radiation dose is about 0.01–0.02 mSv, equivalent to one or two days’ worth of natural radiation. An arm X-ray delivers about 0.001 mSv, just a few hours’ worth of natural radiation. By contrast, a chest CT for a child around age 5 delivers about 2 mSv, roughly 100–200 times the dose from a chest X-ray and equivalent to about seven months’ worth of natural radiation. X-rays therefore involve very low radiation doses compared with other imaging tests that use radiation. The actual dose can vary depending on the child’s size, the area being imaged, the equipment and the imaging conditions.

◇ Multiple images may be taken because a lesion can be obscured by other structures

So why take several images instead of just one? An X-ray is a two-dimensional image of the body’s three-dimensional structures taken from one direction, so a lesion such as a fracture may be hidden by other structures. It is therefore standard practice to take images from at least two directions, such as the front and side. Children also have growth plates, and normal structures that appear as they grow can sometimes look like fractures. In such cases, imaging the uninjured opposite side for comparison can help with a more accurate diagnosis. The radiation dose from each X-ray image of an arm or leg is very low, and when imaging is medically necessary, the benefits of an accurate diagnosis far outweigh the potential risks.

◇ It is important to minimize unnecessary radiation exposure... the principles of “justification” and “optimization” apply

Does radiation carry a risk of causing cancer? It is well known that exposure to large amounts of radiation can increase the risk of cancer. A study published in the UK in 2012, involving about 180,000 children and adolescents, found that the risk of leukemia and brain tumors rose as the radiation dose from CT scans increased. However, the absolute risk was small. The study estimated that if 10,000 children under age 10 each had one head CT, there could be about one additional case each of leukemia and brain tumors within the following 10 years. For comparison, even without CT scans, about five out of every 10,000 children may develop each of these cancers over the same period.

Because conventional X-rays use much lower doses of radiation than CT scans, it is difficult to determine through studies whether they actually increase cancer risk. Nevertheless, the medical community maintains radiation protection systems on the understanding that it cannot rule out all risk, even from very small amounts of radiation. Children may be relatively sensitive to radiation while they are growing, and they have many years ahead of them, so it is important to minimize unnecessary exposure.

That does not mean children should avoid X-rays that are medically necessary. The benefits of an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment far outweigh the potential risks of radiation.

Professor Kim Jeong-rye, a pediatric imaging specialist in the Department of Radiology at Woori Children's Hospital, explained: “We follow two important principles in pediatric imaging. The first is the principle of justification: a test is performed only when its benefits outweigh its potential risks. The second is the principle of optimization: we image only the areas that need to be examined, using the lowest dose sufficient for diagnosis and adjusting it to the child’s size.”

She added: “If parents have images taken at a previous hospital, they should tell the medical staff during the appointment and share those images. This can help reduce unnecessary repeat imaging.”

Avoiding a child’s X-rays altogether out of concern about radiation exposure does not necessarily help the child. What matters is carefully assessing whether a test is needed, performing necessary tests accurately and minimizing unnecessary ones. This is the most sensible principle for radiation safety and protecting children’s health.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Jeong-rye

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.