Even with the year-end peak season approaching, the mood in the self-employed food-service market is bleak. Office workers are cutting back on company dinners, and consumers are comparing prices carefully, making a recovery in dining-out demand harder to expect. Food-service companies are responding by diversifying their menus to broaden customer choice or by strengthening the competitiveness of their flagship products. Prominent strategies include hybrid stores offering several kinds of food under one roof and specialization that boosts the quality of particular menu items.

According to a business trends survey released by the Small Enterprise and Market Service at the end of October, the Small Business Sentiment Index (BSI) stood at 73.2 in October, down 3.3 points from the previous month. A reading below 100 means that more business owners feel the economy is doing poorly than feel it is doing well. With weak consumption and cost pressures persisting, businesses—particularly in the food-service industry—are seeking to secure both menu and price competitiveness.

Juk Story is expanding its business by adding pot rice to its existing porridge menu. It upgraded its porridge to pot-cooked porridge and added pot rice as part of a brand revamp into a Korean casual-dining restaurant. The company has strengthened the freshness and premium image of its menu by introducing individual pressure-cooker preparation, cooking each order as soon as it is placed. It has also focused on ensuring convenience and hygiene in cooking and serving hot meals by using electric pressure cookers. The strategy is seen as an effort to broaden its customer base by expanding its meal offerings while maintaining the identity of its existing flagship menu.

Gusia Food Market is seeking to set itself apart with food-court-style stores that combine a variety of menu options with competitive prices. It has broadened consumer choice by offering many kinds of food in one place, including rice bowls, Korean snack dishes, Chinese food, rice noodles, tonkatsu, fried rice, stews, rice soup, bibimbap, hamburgers and coffee. In particular, it has set prices at 60–70% of those at ordinary restaurants, easing the cost burden. This is part of an effort to attract customers by offering a wide variety of food at reasonable prices to consumers facing higher dining costs.

Some companies are focusing on strengthening the competitiveness of their existing flagship products rather than expanding their menus indiscriminately. It is a strategic choice to prevent customers from leaving by maintaining the brand’s distinctive flavor and quality amid a downturn in dining-out consumption. MangHyang Spicy Noodles highlights a healthy taste, with spicy mixed noodles as its flagship menu item. It focuses on reducing differences in flavor from one store to another and maintaining consistent quality by making and supplying vegetable broth and white kimchi in the traditional way at its own MangHyang Foods factory.

At the franchisor level, companies are also seeking to improve operational efficiency as well as store competitiveness. More businesses are using ERP management services designed specifically for franchises to meet the needs of the AI era. This is a strategic choice to improve profitability by reducing the time and costs involved in recruiting franchisees, signing contracts and managing stores after they open. A Lead Planet representative said, “Franchise agreements involve a fairly complicated process, so they take a great deal of time and money,” adding, “Lead Contract, the electronic franchise agreement program for franchisees provided by Lead Planet, is reducing time and costs while improving sales capabilities and management efficiency.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.