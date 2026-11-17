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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If your tongue burns despite there being no obvious injury in your mouth, or you have persistent discomfort as if your teeth do not fit together properly despite being healthy, impaired sensory regulation in the brain may be to blame. A new analysis suggests that burning mouth syndrome and occlusal dysesthesia, which have often been attributed to localized problems with the teeth or oral mucosa, actually arise from errors in the nervous system’s processing of sensory information, and that the two conditions may share a common mechanism in the brain’s sensory-regulation process. Professor Choi Eun-hye of the Department of Oral Medicine at Gangdong Kyung Hee University Dental Hospital published a review comparing the mechanisms behind the two conditions and their neurological similarities in the international journal Journal of Oral Rehabilitation.

◇ Burning in the mouth despite no injury, discomfort when biting despite normal teeth

Burning mouth syndrome is a condition in which persistent burning or searing pain occurs on the tongue, roof of the mouth or other areas, even though there are no obvious lesions in the mouth. It may also involve changes in taste and dry mouth, and symptoms sometimes ease temporarily while eating.

Occlusal dysesthesia is a condition in which people feel that their teeth are misaligned or fit together uncomfortably despite there being no objectively verifiable problem with their bite. Unlike those with burning mouth syndrome, people with occlusal dysesthesia often become more aware of their bite while eating. Because of persistent discomfort, patients may repeatedly check their teeth or request dental treatment such as occlusal adjustment. Both conditions are difficult to diagnose and treat because visible abnormalities alone do not readily explain the symptoms.

Professor Choi Eun-hye synthesized findings from various previously published studies and compared the mechanisms behind the two conditions and their neurological similarities. She searched and reviewed literature on burning mouth syndrome, occlusal dysesthesia and related topics in three academic databases: PubMed, Scopus and Google Scholar. In particular, she compared and analyzed the mechanisms and similarities of the two conditions, focusing on neuroimaging studies examining brain structure and function, sensory-testing studies assessing responses to sensory stimuli, and studies related to drug treatment. The paper was a narrative review, not a systematic review, and proposed a hypothetical conceptual model to explain the relationship between the two conditions.

◇ Burning mouth syndrome involves amplified pain signals; occlusal dysesthesia involves impaired sensory regulation

The literature review found that the main mechanisms proposed for burning mouth syndrome include dysfunction in the small nerve fibers of the trigeminal nerve that transmit pain, and amplification of pain signals in the brain. By contrast, for occlusal dysesthesia, the main proposed mechanism is that the brain perceives the way the teeth fit together as excessively uncomfortable, even though the sensory nerves around the teeth are relatively normal. One study found that patients with occlusal dysesthesia were about as able as healthy people to detect tooth contact, but had a lower threshold for finding the same stimulus uncomfortable. In other words, pain is felt excessively in burning mouth syndrome, while even a normal bite can feel uncomfortable in occlusal dysesthesia.

◇ Different symptoms, but a common link in the brain’s sensory-regulation function

Although the two conditions differ in their main symptoms and mechanisms, changes in neural-system functioning involved in sensory regulation—including in the brain’s prefrontal cortex and frontostriatal circuits—may be commonly associated with both. These neural systems assess the importance of sensory information and help regulate pain and discomfort. Both conditions may be associated with paying excessive attention to sensations in the mouth or perceiving normal sensations as excessively uncomfortable. Further research is needed, however, to confirm the similarities proposed in this study.

Because the two conditions have different underlying mechanisms, their treatments should also differ. Drug treatment to reduce neuropathic pain and improve the brain’s pain-regulation function may be considered for burning mouth syndrome. For occlusal dysesthesia, by contrast, treatment focused on the brain’s sensory processing and regulation is important, rather than on problems with the teeth themselves. However, evidence for the effectiveness of drug treatment for occlusal dysesthesia remains limited, so a cautious approach based on each patient’s condition is needed. Particular care is warranted because repeatedly grinding down teeth or adjusting the bite when there is no obvious dental problem may actually worsen symptoms.

The paper compared the similarities and differences between burning mouth syndrome and occlusal dysesthesia from a neurological perspective and highlighted the need for tailored treatment based on each patient’s symptoms and the mechanisms underlying them.

“Burning mouth syndrome and occlusal dysesthesia are not cases of malingering or simply a matter of mood; they may be real symptoms that arise as the nervous system processes sensations in the mouth,” Professor Choi Eun-hye said. “If discomfort persists despite there being no obvious problem with the teeth, it is advisable to first undergo an accurate evaluation in oral medicine rather than repeatedly having teeth ground down or the bite adjusted.” She added, “As the common mechanism behind the two conditions remains at the hypothesis stage, it is important to conduct further research and develop treatments suited to each patient’s characteristics.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Choi Eun-hye

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.