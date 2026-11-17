[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The orthopedic surgery team led by Professor Kim Jung-il at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital (Hospital Director Dong Jin Lee), including Professor Jeong Ho-jeong and fourth-year resident Cha Seon-ho, won both the Best Oral Presentation Award and the Outstanding Poster Award at the 2026 International Congress of the Korean Society for Computer-Assisted Orthopaedic Surgery (CAOS-KOREA International Congress 2026), held on October 23 and 24 at Sejong University’s Daeyang AI Center.

After winning the Outstanding Oral Presentation Award at last year’s International Congress of the Korean Society for Computer-Assisted Orthopaedic Surgery, Professor Kim Jung-il’s team won awards in two categories this year, marking its second consecutive year of recognition. This year was especially significant because a study with fourth-year orthopedic surgery resident Cha Seon-ho as its first author was selected for the Best Oral Presentation Award.

The study that won the Best Oral Presentation Award was titled “Residual varus alignment of at least 3 degrees after robotic total knee arthroplasty using functional alignment is not associated with lower patient satisfaction with lower-limb alignment.”

In conventional knee replacement surgery, correcting the leg to be nearly straight after surgery has been considered important. However, when the research team analyzed 152 patients who underwent robotic knee replacement surgery using functional alignment, it found no significant difference in satisfaction with lower-limb alignment between patients whose postoperative varus alignment was within 3 degrees and those whose alignment exceeded 3 degrees. Notably, 92.1% of patients with residual varus alignment of more than 3 degrees perceived their legs as almost straight. This suggests that surgical strategies that account for each patient’s anatomical characteristics may be more important than applying uniform alignment criteria.

The study that won the Outstanding Poster Award was titled “Patient-specific femoral component rotation in robotic total knee arthroplasty using functional alignment does not negatively affect patellofemoral joint morphology or clinical outcomes.”

Professor Kim Jung-il’s research team compared clinical outcomes according to the rotational direction of femoral components in 201 patients who underwent robotic knee replacement surgery. It found no statistically significant differences in patellofemoral joint morphology or postoperative clinical outcomes between the group whose components were rotated inward and the group whose components were rotated outward. The findings point to the potential clinical application of patient-specific alignment techniques that adjust component rotation based on patients’ anatomy and ligament balance.

Both studies concern robotic knee replacement surgery based on functional alignment, which takes into account differences in each patient’s knee anatomy and ligament balance. Their significance lies in providing clinical evidence for a surgical strategy that reflects the patient’s own knee characteristics, moving beyond conventional uniform alignment methods.

Last year, Professor Kim Jung-il’s team also won the Outstanding Oral Presentation Award for research that improved surgical accuracy in robotic knee replacement surgery by using a new method to determine the tibial center point. Following its work on improving surgical accuracy last year, the team has now won awards for the second consecutive year, this time for research on the clinical value of patient-specific alignment.

Professor Kim said, “It is meaningful to receive positive recognition at an international congress for the second consecutive year and to win awards in two categories at once this year,” adding, “It is especially significant that young medical staff have achieved results by developing experiences and questions from clinical practice into research. I will continue to devote myself to clinical research and training future generations to advance patient-specific robotic joint replacement surgery.”

Fourth-year resident Cha Seon-ho said, “During my residency training, under Professor Kim Jung-il’s guidance, I was able to develop questions arising in clinical practice into actual research, and I am honored that it received positive recognition at an international congress,” adding, “I will continue to approach both clinical practice and research diligently and pursue research that can make a practical contribution to patient care.”

Professor Kim Jung-il focuses on research into robotic knee replacement surgery based on patient-specific functional alignment. In particular, Kim co-developed a minimally invasive surgical technique (MISI) with Professor Peter Sculco of HSS (Hospital for Special Surgery) in New York, U.S. The technique minimizes skin incisions and soft-tissue damage while preserving the posterior cruciate ligament, and is being applied clinically for the first time in Korea. As director of the Hallym Robotic Joint Replacement Education Center, Kim continues to achieve results in clinical practice, research and education, including training approximately 550 orthopedic surgeons from Korea and abroad.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Fourth-year resident Cha Seon-ho (left) and Professor Kim Jung-il

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.