◇ When moving salted cabbage, ask someone to help carry tubs that are difficult to lift alone or hard to grip because they have no handles. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the Start of Winter behind us, the kimchi-making season is now in full swing. Homemakers are busy preparing kimchi for the whole family to eat throughout the year. Kimchi-making involves more than salting cabbage and mixing seasoning. Moving heavy cabbages and water containers, crouching on the floor to stuff the cabbages, and repeatedly moving the wrists all place strain on the back, knees, wrists and shoulders. In particular, working in the same posture for hours or straining to lift something heavier than usual can lead to joint and nerve damage, beyond ordinary muscle soreness.

Director Oh Seung-mok, an orthopedic surgeon at Bupyeong Himchan Hospital, explained, “Lifting heavy objects during kimchi-making requires a great deal of force in a short burst, while trimming ingredients or mixing seasoning in the same posture places ongoing strain on muscles and tendons. The strain can be greater when you exert force with your joints deeply bent or twisted, so you should adjust not only the amount of work but also your distance from objects, your joint angles and how long you use the same body part.”

◇ Distribute the weight from the start of your kimchi-making preparations

During the preparation stage, take care from the moment you start moving cabbage and water. Rather than filling a large basin with cabbage and water and carrying it all at once, it is better to drain some of the water first and divide the ingredients among smaller containers. Ask someone to help carry tubs that are difficult to lift alone or hard to grip because they have no handles.

When lifting a tub from the floor, pull it close to your body, stand with your feet firmly apart, and bend both your knees and hips to grip it. Bending only at the waist to lift, or suddenly standing up using momentum, can put greater strain on your back. When changing direction while carrying a tub, it is also safer to move your feet and turn your whole body rather than twisting only at the waist.

If possible, wash and trim the cabbage at a worktable rather than on the floor. Set the work surface at a height that does not require you to bend deeply at the waist or raise your shoulders, and keep basins and tools within easy reach. It is also a good idea to use a worktable and chair when stuffing the cabbage. Clear away cabbage scraps and water on the floor regularly to prevent slips.

◇ Change your posture often while making kimchi

Mixing seasoning and stuffing cabbage repeatedly strain the wrists and shoulders. Repeatedly mixing seasoning with your wrist bent or gripping cabbage tightly can irritate the tendons and surrounding tissues.

Keep your hand and forearm as straight as possible, and reduce the amount of cabbage and seasoning you handle at one time.

Bring the ingredients closer to your body rather than reaching across the basin. If you keep your arm extended, your shoulder muscles have to support its weight continuously, and fatigue can build up even from repeating small movements.

Staying in a deep knee bend for a long time increases strain on the knee joints, while keeping your upper body bent forward puts tension on your back muscles. Use a worktable and chair, but do not stay in one posture for too long; get up and walk around or lower your arms to rest from time to time. Dividing tasks such as mixing the seasoning, stuffing the cabbage and packing it into kimchi containers can reduce strain concentrated on particular body parts.

Take care during the final tasks, too, such as moving kimchi containers and washing basins. When you are already tired, filling a container to the brim and lifting it all at once or straining to put it on a high shelf can injure your back and shoulders. Several people should share the cleanup as well. Anyone who usually has back or knee pain should take on tasks they can do for short periods, according to how they are feeling.

◇ If you develop mild muscle soreness or stiffness after making kimchi, reduce strenuous movements and get plenty of rest. AI-generated image

◇ Watch for numbness and weakness

If you develop mild muscle soreness or stiffness after making kimchi, reduce strenuous movements and get plenty of rest. Rather than lying down all day, it is better to take a light walk or gently move your joints, as your pain allows. If your muscles feel stiff and tense without swelling or warmth, applying heat may help ease the pain. By contrast, if your wrist or knee is sprained while working and swelling and warmth develop, cold therapy is more appropriate than heat during the initial stage. Avoid forcibly stretching the painful area or massaging it vigorously.

If the pain worsens, swelling is pronounced, you have difficulty raising your arm or you find it hard to walk while bearing weight, seek medical care rather than relying only on compresses. In particular, do not dismiss numbness or loss of strength as simple muscle fatigue.

If numbness in your thumb, index finger or middle finger wakes you at night, or you often drop things, you may have carpal tunnel syndrome. This condition occurs when a nerve passing through the wrist is compressed, causing finger numbness, altered sensation and reduced hand strength. If pain spreads from one buttock to the thigh or calf along with back pain, it is worth checking whether a nerve running from the back into the leg is being compressed.

When a herniated disc develops, the displaced disc tissue can press on a nerve, causing numbness or reduced sensation down to the legs and feet.

Neurosurgery chief Kang Min-gyu of Incheon Himchan General Hospital said, “Many of the homemakers who come in after making kimchi have lumbar sprains. When outdoors, the muscles or ligaments around the spine can stiffen, making lower back pain more likely.” He added, “It is easy to think you have fully recovered once your back pain eases, but if numbness in your legs continues or weakness in your foot makes walking uncomfortable, your nerve function should be checked.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

◇ Bupyeong Himchan Hospital orthopedic director Oh Seung-mok during a consultation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.