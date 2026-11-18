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If you have frequent drinking occasions or eat more than usual and wake up the next day with sudden, squeezing abdominal pain, you should not dismiss it as simple indigestion. In particular, if the pain around the pit of your stomach is severe, you vomit repeatedly, or the pain spreads to your back and sides, you should suspect acute pancreatitis.

The leading causes of acute pancreatitis are excessive alcohol consumption and gallstones. Most people recover with appropriate treatment, but if the inflammation worsens, pancreatic tissue may become necrotic or the condition may lead to systemic complications that impair the function of other organs, such as the kidneys and lungs. That is why it is important not to take early symptoms lightly and to seek prompt diagnosis.

The pancreas is an organ located behind the stomach. It secretes digestive enzymes that help break down food, as well as hormones such as insulin, which regulates blood sugar. Acute pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas suddenly becomes inflamed; when inflammation recurs and gradually damages pancreatic tissue, the condition is classified as chronic pancreatitis.

The most common causes of acute pancreatitis are gallstones and alcohol consumption. If a gallstone gets stuck where the bile duct and pancreatic duct meet and obstructs the flow of pancreatic juice, digestive enzymes can become abnormally activated inside the pancreas and damage pancreatic tissue. Excessive alcohol consumption can also affect pancreatic cells and the process of digestive enzyme secretion, causing inflammation.

Other possible causes include excessively high blood triglyceride levels, taking certain medications, and abdominal trauma. In some cases, no clear cause can be found even after multiple tests.

The main symptom of acute pancreatitis is sudden, severe pain in the upper abdomen. Pain that begins around the pit of the stomach may spread to the back or sides. It may last for several hours or longer, or gradually worsen. It may also get worse when lying down and ease somewhat when bending the upper body forward. Nausea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal tenderness may also occur.

The problem is that these symptoms can easily be mistaken for a simple aftereffect of heavy drinking or acute gastroenteritis. However, pain caused by pancreatitis is often quite severe and persistent. In particular, if repeated vomiting accompanies severe upper abdominal pain that does not subside, seek emergency medical care promptly.

Unlike acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis is a condition in which repeated inflammation damages pancreatic tissue. If the pancreas's ability to secrete digestive enzymes declines, the body may not properly absorb nutrients from food, leading to weight loss, diarrhea, or fatty stools. If insulin secretion also declines, it may lead to diabetes. Abdominal pain may recur or persist chronically, so ongoing management tailored to the cause is necessary.

Not everyone who has had acute pancreatitis will go on to develop chronic pancreatitis. However, if the cause, such as alcohol consumption or gallstones, is not addressed, the risk of recurrence may increase. Repeated alcohol consumption can cause cumulative damage to the pancreas, so abstaining from alcohol is important for anyone who has had pancreatitis.

Above all, preventing acute pancreatitis requires avoiding excessive alcohol consumption. Cutting back on fatty foods and overeating, and maintaining a healthy weight can also help. If triglyceride levels are high, they should be managed through dietary changes, weight management, and medication when needed. If gallstones are found, it is advisable to receive appropriate treatment based on symptoms and condition.

Medical advice: Professor Lee Tae-yoon, Hepato-Biliary-Pancreatic Surgery, The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital

◇ Professor Lee Tae-yoon, Hepato-Biliary-Pancreatic Surgery, The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.