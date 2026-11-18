We extend our encouragement and support to all students taking the College Scholastic Ability Test for the 2027 academic year.

Eye clinics also get busy once the CSAT is over. Students who have struggled with glasses and contact lenses throughout their school years rush to have vision correction surgery before starting college. But vision correction is a once-in-a-lifetime surgery. The more time you have, the more carefully you should weigh your options rather than rush. Here are some smart ways for exam takers to approach vision correction surgery.

First, a thorough examination is the starting point. The right procedure depends on corneal thickness and shape, the degree of myopia and astigmatism, and the condition of the pupils. It is also important to check whether the myopia has stopped progressing. Because contact lenses temporarily change the shape of the cornea, it is best to stop wearing them for a certain period before the examination. Accurate test results are essential for choosing a procedure that suits your eyes.

Second, choose a procedure that causes less damage to the cornea. The more corneal tissue is removed or the larger the incision, the greater the nerve damage, making dry eye and light glare more likely. The cornea also becomes less able to withstand intraocular pressure. SMILE Pro corrects vision by removing the lenticule, the tissue inside the cornea, through a small incision without making a large opening in the corneal surface. Compared with LASIK, which involves an incision of about 24 mm, it causes far less damage. In a study at our clinic comparing 98 LASIK eyes and 120 SMILE eyes, posterior corneal elevation—a risk indicator for keratoconus—barely changed after SMILE surgery.

Third, even with SMILE Pro, you should check the size of the incision. A standard SMILE procedure uses an incision of 2–4 mm. This is because the equipment’s default settings and conventional surgical instruments make it difficult to create an incision smaller than 2 mm. Our clinic developed and patented a specialized filter that precisely controls the laser treatment area. After more than a decade of research, we also completed a dedicated surgical instrument, LEMI, that can safely remove the lenticule through a narrow incision. The ‘1 mm ultra-minimal-incision SMILE Pro’ uses these two technologies to reduce the incision to 1 mm or less—about 0.9 mm. The smaller the incision, the more corneal nerves are preserved, reducing dryness and speeding recovery. That is welcome news for exam takers about to start university.

Fourth, consider whether the procedure can also address astigmatism and unusual eye conditions. A considerable number of people with myopia also have astigmatism. In research presented by my ophthalmology team at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), the proportion of patients with residual astigmatism of 0.5 diopters or less was 66% with SMILE Pro, higher than the 54% with SMILE LASIK. If astigmatism exceeds 5 diopters, a safer approach is to first reduce it with astigmatism-correction surgery and then undergo SMILE Pro in a staged procedure. If examination results show a thin cornea or very severe astigmatism or myopia, implantation of an Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) is an alternative.

There is more time after the CSAT than you might think. There is no need to rush because of friends or trends. Carefully check the thoroughness of the examination, whether the procedure spares the cornea, and the medical team’s ability to handle a range of situations. That is the smart way to prepare for a fresh start with clear vision. Advice from: Director Kim Ji-sun of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

Director Kim Ji-sun of Onnuri Smile Eye Clinic

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.