◇ A gift of encouragement sent by Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jeong-eun on the 17th to employees’ children preparing for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). Photo courtesy of Hyundai Group

This marks the 21st year. Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jeong-eun has once again sent gifts of encouragement to employees’ children preparing for the CSAT. Hyundai Group said the gesture is part of its communication-focused management, reflecting its management philosophy that employees’ families are also partners of the company.

According to Hyundai Group on the 18th, 110 employees’ children received gifts of encouragement for the CSAT from Chair Hyun this year. The gifts included chocolate, honey sticks and cards of encouragement. The cards also carried a message of encouragement, expressing the hope that the efforts the students had put in would lead to good results.

Chair Hyun’s CSAT gift initiative for employees’ children began in 2005. It started with scarves for employees’ children, and the number of recipients through this year has reached around 2,100.

Hyundai Group has expanded employee welfare to include families and broadened the scope of its communication-focused management, which is based on emotional management. That is because family support and living conditions are also important to creating an environment where employees can work with peace of mind. In July, the group delivered around 40,000 servings of nourishing foods, including samgyetang, to around 6,500 employee households. It has also pursued stronger employee benefits in various areas as part of its people-centered management, including holding jazz performances and improving women’s maternity-protection rooms.

A Hyundai Group representative said, “Chair Hyun has consistently emphasized in her New Year’s addresses that a company’s competitiveness comes from its people,” adding, “Gifts for employees’ children taking the CSAT and summer gifts of nourishing foods given as encouragement are representative examples of Hyun Jeong-eun-style emotional management.”

Se Hyung Kim, reporter | fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.