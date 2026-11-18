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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As seasonal influenza (flu) spreads rapidly in the fall and winter, particular caution is warranted regarding pneumonia, a serious complication.

According to infectious disease surveillance data released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on the 12th, there were 28.9 patients with suspected flu per 1,000 outpatients at clinic-level medical institutions during the first week of November (November 1–7), an increase of about 63% from 17.7 three weeks earlier. Hospitalizations also rose markedly during the same period, reaching 639 at hospital-level facilities and 77 at tertiary general hospitals.

When flu is spreading, managing complications is just as important as addressing the flu itself. After having the flu, people may think they have turned the corner once their fever and body aches subside. But if a fever that had gone down returns, a cough persists, or they become short of breath, they should check for pneumonia. That is because the flu virus can cause inflammation in the lungs or damage the airways, leading to pneumonia as a complication.

Jang Jun-yong, chief of pulmonology at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, said, “The flu is usually accompanied by fever and other systemic symptoms for about two to three days, and most symptoms improve after about a week.” He added, “A persistent cough or respiratory symptoms after the flu may simply be a hypersensitive response in the bronchial tubes, but they could also be signs of inflammation progressing to pneumonia, so it is important to monitor symptoms closely.”

◇ Flu weakens the airways’ defenses, increasing vulnerability to bacterial infections

Pneumonia caused by the flu can develop while someone is sick with the flu or after the fever and body aches have begun to ease. If the flu virus directly infects the lungs, viral pneumonia develops; bacterial infections can also occur alongside the flu from its early stages. If a bacterial infection sets in later, after symptoms seem to have subsided, it can lead to secondary bacterial pneumonia.

Bacterial infections can develop even after a fever has gone down because the flu weakens the airways’ defenses. Normally, mucus in the airways traps bacteria, and cilia—tiny hair-like structures on the surface of the mucous membranes—push the mucus up toward the throat to clear it. When the flu virus damages the mucous membranes, this function is impaired. The function of immune cells that remove bacteria from the lungs can also weaken, making it easier for pneumococci and Staphylococcus aureus to multiply there.

The flu can cause complications such as middle ear infections and sinusitis, and can also worsen underlying conditions such as asthma. Pneumonia is considered a major serious complication because it causes inflammation in the alveoli, the passageways through which oxygen enters the blood. If fluid builds up in the alveoli, not enough oxygen reaches the blood; in severe cases, this can lead to respiratory failure, making pneumonia particularly dangerous.

Those who should be especially cautious include adults aged 65 and older, children under 5, pregnant people, people with weakened immune systems, and those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, or diabetes. People at high risk should seek medical care early, as soon as flu is suspected. Antiviral drugs are most effective when administered within 48 hours of symptom onset. For people at high risk or whose symptoms are progressing, healthcare providers may consider treatment even after 48 hours have passed.

◇ Seek emergency care immediately if you are short of breath at rest or become confused

The flu usually begins suddenly with fever, chills, and body aches, accompanied by a cough. A cough may persist for more than two weeks even after the fever and body aches subside. Because pneumonia can also cause fever and cough, it is difficult to distinguish the two conditions at home based on symptoms alone. It is important to watch whether the cough gradually eases and breathing becomes more comfortable, and whether symptoms that had been improving worsen again or new symptoms appear.

If a fever that had gone down returns or a cough that had been easing becomes noticeably worse, seek medical care to check for pneumonia. The same applies if you newly become short of breath while walking as usual or experience chest pain when taking a deep breath. Emergency care is needed immediately if you are short of breath even at rest, have persistent chest pain, your lips turn blue, or you suddenly become confused, or if a child’s skin between the ribs sinks in when they breathe in.

When seeking medical care, it can help to tell healthcare providers the day flu symptoms began, when a fever went down and then returned, when shortness of breath started, the results of any flu tests, and what medications you have taken. If pneumonia is suspected, they will check for signs of lung inflammation using a chest X-ray and other methods, and assess whether enough oxygen is reaching the blood by measuring oxygen saturation.

Getting an influenza vaccine every year is recommended to reduce the risk of flu and its complications. Children aged 6 months to 14 years, pregnant people, and adults aged 65 and older are eligible for free vaccinations under the national program. As of 2026, people aged 65 and older (born on or before December 31, 1961) can also receive one free dose of the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease. Wash your hands with soap under running water for at least 30 seconds, and cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve when coughing. Wear a mask when you have respiratory symptoms, and ventilate indoor spaces at least three times a day for at least 10 minutes each time.

Jang Jun-yong, chief of pulmonology at Incheon Himchan General Hospital, stressed, “Older adults may not develop a noticeable fever even if they get pneumonia, so careful observation by family members is important.” He added, “If, after having the flu, they suddenly eat much less, find even going to the bathroom difficult, or have trouble carrying on a conversation as usual, they should seek medical care promptly, even if their temperature is not high.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.