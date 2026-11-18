Exterior of the MUSINSA STANDARD Jeju Donam Store. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA.

MUSINSA STANDARD will open its first offline store on Jeju Island and expand its business into major commercial districts nationwide. It plans to court both tourists and local residents by introducing limited-edition products made in collaboration with Jeju-based brands and partnering with local shops.

MUSINSA said on the 18th that it will open the MUSINSA STANDARD Jeju Donam Store in Donam-dong, Jeju City, on the 26th. It will be the company’s 45th store in Korea and its first in Jeju.

The new store will sell 12 designs of Jeju-exclusive T-shirts created in collaboration with local brands, including Jeju Samdasoo, Bbang Gomi, and Slowcoaster. The designs incorporate symbols of Jeju, such as tangerines, Hallabong oranges, and Dol hareubang statues.

In collaboration with Jeju Samdasoo, the store will also host a “Make Your Own Samdasoo” pop-up from opening day through the 29th. Visitors can use photos taken at an on-site photo booth on a bottled-water label to create a personalized product.

Customer benefits linked to the local commercial district are also planned. MUSINSA STANDARD has partnered with 18 local stores in Jeju, including cafes, select shops, and accessory stores, and will give their customers a 10% discount voucher redeemable at the Jeju Donam Store. Customers who make purchases at the Donam Store will receive a coupon book with offers from the 18 partner businesses.

To mark the opening, MUSINSA STANDARD will also offer, on a first-come, first-served basis, “Mutaenmat Pudding,” co-developed with Umu, a Jeju agar pudding brand. The sixth issue of its in-house periodical, “MUSINSA STANDARD Paper,” will be a Jeju edition introducing the region’s culture and way of life.

Participants taking part in a CSR activity to mark the opening of the MUSINSA STANDARD Jeju Donam Store. Photo courtesy of MUSINSA.

The company also carried out local environmental protection activities. On the 8th, MUSINSA STANDARD joined Save Jeju Sea, a marine conservation group, for a “Bada Sseujup” cleanup, collecting litter along the coast near Jeju Port. Participants were given clothing sets comprising windbreakers, fleece-lined pants, and fleece neck warmers.

“Jeju is an important market because the everyday spending of local residents and the arrival of domestic and international tourists coexist there, giving us the opportunity to build a broad customer base,” a MUSINSA STANDARD representative said. “As we continue to expand into major commercial districts nationwide, we will strengthen our content competitiveness by drawing on the consumption patterns of each region and local infrastructure, and lay the groundwork for sustained growth in our offline business.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon, lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.