[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the eradication success rate for Helicobacter pylori, considered a major cause of stomach cancer, exceeds 90% when tailored medication is selected after prior antibiotic resistance testing.

That is at least 20 percentage points higher than the success rate with the conventional approach of prescribing antibiotics as usual without testing, once again demonstrating the importance of resistance testing before eradication treatment. Helicobacter pylori is a Group 1 carcinogen designated by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is part of the World Health Organization (WHO), and causes gastritis, gastric ulcers and stomach cancer.

A joint research team led by Professor Wang Ho-young of the Department of Gastroenterology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital and Professor Ahn Ji-yong of the Department of Gastroenterology at Asan Medical Center analyzed 807 patients who received H. pylori eradication treatment at Asan Medical Center and Ulsan University Hospital between January 2020 and December 2024. All 807 patients received first-line standard treatment (triple therapy), combining an acid suppressant with two antibiotics (amoxicillin and clarithromycin).

The study found an eradication success rate of 92.9% with resistance-test-guided tailored treatment, 23.6 percentage points higher than the 69.3% rate in the conventional-treatment group, which received treatment without testing. Among patients who took at least 80% of their prescribed medication, the rates were 93.7% with tailored treatment and 69.7% with the conventional approach. The results were the same when patients with similar characteristics—including age, sex, smoking, alcohol consumption, hypertension and diabetes—were matched and compared again.

The research team also examined resistance to amoxicillin, another antibiotic. Among patients whose infections were responsive to clarithromycin, the eradication rate was 94.0% for bacteria that were not resistant to amoxicillin, compared with 86.8% for resistant bacteria.

Professor Wang Ho-young said, “In treating H. pylori, it is important to choose the appropriate medication by considering antibiotic resistance as well as the duration of treatment.” He added, “In this study, resistance-test-guided tailored treatment achieved a higher eradication success rate than conventional empirical treatment, and a treatment strategy that takes antibiotic susceptibility into account may help improve the effectiveness of eradication therapy.”

A paper by Professor Wang Ho-young’s team, “Antibiotic Resistance Test-Based Tailored Triple Therapy Achieves High Helicobacter pylori Eradication Rates Regardless of Treatment Duration” (Susceptibility-Guided Triple Therapy Achieves High Helicobacter pylori Eradication Regardless of Duration), was published last September in the international journal Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Wang Ho-young (left) and Professor Ahn Ji-yong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.