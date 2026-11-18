[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Park Sun-cheol of the Department of Vascular and Transplant Surgery at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital of The Catholic University of Korea has officially taken office as chairman of the Korean Society for Vascular Surgery and president of the Korean Study Group for Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Surgery. His term runs from November 2026 to October 2028.

The Korean Society for Vascular Surgery, an academic organization founded in 1984, has contributed to the development of vascular surgery in Korea and the promotion of public health through research and education on vascular diseases, as well as academic exchanges. Marking its 42nd anniversary this year, the society continues to pursue a range of activities to advance scholarship in vascular surgery and improve standards of care.

The Korean Study Group for Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Surgery, affiliated with the Korean Surgical Society, was established to train specialists and provide systematic education in kidney and pancreas transplantation as surgical residency training was restructured from a four-year to a three-year program. It works to advance education and academic research for surgical residents and specialists in kidney and pancreas transplantation.

During his term as chairman of the Korean Society for Vascular Surgery, Professor Park plans to focus on raising the society’s profile and external competitiveness, and laying the groundwork for it to take another step forward. He intends to strengthen communication and cooperation with relevant organizations, including the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, to raise the policy and social standing of vascular surgery. He also plans to make this a new starting point for the society’s resurgence by systematically reorganizing committee initiatives and annual events, and drawing up a mid- to long-term development strategy in preparation for its 50th anniversary. In addition, he aims to strengthen member participation and organizational capacity, expand academic exchanges with related societies, and implement “Total Care for Vascular Patients,” an integrated care system for patients with vascular diseases.

Professor Park also plans to build the capabilities and academic competitiveness of young medical professionals who will lead the future of vascular surgery. “I will support overseas training at leading medical institutions and international exchanges for fellows and young faculty members, and promote short- and long-term fellow exchange programs between large hospitals in the Seoul metropolitan area and hospitals outside the region to reduce educational gaps between institutions,” he said.

The society also plans to pursue indexing its official journal in the SCI and expand hands-on educational programs, including cadaver workshops and training in the latest techniques such as vascular interventions, surgery, and hybrid treatment, to strengthen expertise in aortic care. Professor Park said, “Ultimately, I will help establish the society as a central institution in vascular surgery encompassing research, education, clinical care, and policy, and contribute to the continued development of vascular surgery in Korea and improvements in the quality of patient care.”

Professor Park Sun-cheol graduated from the College of Medicine at The Catholic University of Korea in 1997 and earned master’s and doctoral degrees from the university’s graduate school. He completed training at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States in 2010. He currently serves as chief of surgery at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, director of its Organ Transplant Center, and head of the Vascular Center at its Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Hospital. His main areas of clinical expertise include surgical and interventional treatment of aortic and peripheral artery diseases; venous conditions such as deep vein thrombosis and varicose veins; the creation and management of arteriovenous fistulas for hemodialysis; and kidney and pancreas transplantation. He previously served as chairman of the Korean Society of Phlebology and contributes to the development of related fields through leadership roles and academic activities in organizations including the Korean Surgical Society, the Korean Society for Vascular Surgery, the Korean Society for Transplantation, the Korean Society for Surgical Ultrasound, the Korean Study Group for Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Surgery, and the Korean Society for Diabetic Foot.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Sun-cheol

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.