On the 18th, a day before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), officials put up exam instructions at a test site in Gyeonggi Province. Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A survey has found that nearly 8 in 10 people no longer trust the scores of high-scoring test takers following the recent revelation that the top scorer on the national tax accountant certification exam cheated to pass by misusing generative AI. Ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), calls are growing for a complete overhaul of the fairness and administration and supervision systems for national exams.

In a survey on perceptions of exam fairness in the AI era conducted by research and data intelligence firm PMI (CEO Cho Min-hee) among 1,000 men and women nationwide aged 20 to 59, 79.5% of respondents said their trust in the scores of people who received high marks on exams had declined since the incident.

◇ Trust in high scorers’ results ‘has declined’: 79.5%

A total of 89.1% of respondents said they were aware of the incident in which the top scorer on the national tax accountant certification exam cheated using generative AI. Of those, 52.4% said they knew the specific details, while 36.7% said they only knew that it had happened.

After the incident, 40.1% said their trust in high scorers’ results had ‘declined significantly,’ while 39.4% said it had ‘declined somewhat.’ Only 8.4% said it was ‘no different from before.’ By age group, people in their 40s were the most likely to say trust had ‘declined significantly,’ at 46.0%.

A total of 37.5% of respondents said that certifications earned through national qualification exams sufficiently demonstrate expertise and ability in the relevant field. Meanwhile, 26.3% said they do not, and 36.2% said they are neither sufficient nor insufficient.

When choosing a professional themselves for tax or legal matters, respondents most often cited ‘experience and practical expertise in the relevant field’ (41.2%) and ‘a track record in handling actual cases or work’ (29.5%) as the most important considerations. These were followed by ‘type of certification held and area of expertise’ (10.4%), ‘reviews and reputation among previous clients’ (8.9%), ‘recognition and credibility of the affiliated organization’ (6.2%), and ‘recommendations from acquaintances or others around them’ (3.8%).

◇ 77% support tighter exam-site supervision... Top priority among proposed measures: ‘introducing detection equipment’

On tightening exam-site administration and supervision through measures such as thorough searches of belongings, radio-wave detection, and CCTV monitoring, 46.7% said it ‘should be actively strengthened even if there are concerns about privacy infringement,’ while 30.3% said it ‘should be strengthened on a limited basis to minimize privacy infringement.’ In total, 77.0% supported tighter supervision.

Support for ‘actively strengthening’ supervision was higher among older respondents. It stood at 58.0% among people in their 50s, compared with just 36.4% among those in their 20s. Among people in their 20s, the most common response was that supervision ‘should be strengthened on a limited basis’ (38.8%).

The most frequently cited top-priority measure to prevent AI-assisted cheating on exams was ‘introducing advanced cheating-detection equipment, such as radio-wave detectors’ (33.7%). This was followed by ‘tougher penalties and restrictions on taking exams’ (15.9%), ‘revising exams and assessment methods to make cheating more difficult’ (13.5%), ‘tighter inspections of electronic devices and belongings when entering exam venues’ (13.2%), ‘more rigorous post-exam verification of results when suspicious circumstances are identified’ (12.4%), and ‘increasing exam supervisory staff and strengthening management systems’ (11.3%).

◇ Opinions also favor changes to assessment methods in the AI era

Asked how testing and assessment systems should evolve as AI becomes widespread, the largest share of respondents for any single option—37.0%—said existing exam methods should be maintained while supervision to prevent AI-assisted cheating is strengthened.

By contrast, a total of 57.0% chose options involving changes to assessment methods or incorporating AI-use skills. Specifically, 27.6% said ‘AI use should be restricted, but assessments should shift from memorization toward critical thinking and problem-solving’; 17.3% said ‘AI use should be allowed in some exams, and the ability to use it should also be assessed’; and 12.1% said ‘a new assessment system should be introduced that makes AI-use ability itself a key evaluation criterion.’

A total of 6.0% said ‘there is no need to make major changes to the current assessment system.’ By age group, 45.2% of people in their 50s chose ‘maintaining existing methods and strengthening supervision,’ a higher share than among other age groups (33.2–35.6%).

PMI CEO Cho Min-hee said, “This survey confirmed that exam cheating using AI has become more than a concern about individual cases and is now raising questions about trust in test scores and assessment results.” Cho added, “In an environment where AI technology is advancing rapidly, discussions about how to assess and verify actual abilities are becoming increasingly important, alongside the management systems needed to ensure fairness in exams.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.