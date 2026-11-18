[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital, led by President Jun Hur, won the National Fire Agency Commissioner's Award in the fire safety management category at the 25th Korea Safety Awards ceremony held on the 17th at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

The Korea Safety Awards are hosted by the National Fire Agency (NFA) and organized by the Korea Fire Safety Institute and the Korea Safety Certification Institute. Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital received the honor after earning high marks for prevention-focused safety management activities, including managing inspection blind spots and conducting digitally based fire inspections.

Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital held a ceremony on March 4, 2025, to proclaim 'Safety Inspection Day' and has since strengthened safety management within the hospital. On 'Safety Inspection Day,' held on the first Friday of every month, each department head personally inspects the condition of facilities and electrical and fire safety equipment, as well as matters related to patient and staff safety, and records the results.

In particular, the hospital has designated 63 spaces that are usually unused or rarely accessed for separate inspections, checking the condition of electrical equipment, the storage of flammable materials, and whether fire extinguishers are in place. Among these checks, inspections of fire extinguishers at unused facilities have been increased from once a month to once a week.

QR codes have been introduced for fire safety equipment inspections. Using QR codes attached to key fire safety equipment, inspectors record results online immediately at the site and share any findings of concern. Inspection records can be searched by date, department, and inspector, enabling more systematic management.

The hospital is also continuing efforts to promote a culture of safety among its staff. It produces and distributes 'Incident OPS (One Page Sheet),' which summarizes on a single page the causes of major fire incidents at home and abroad and tips for preventing them. When social issues related to fires arise, it promptly shares risk factors and response measures.

Hospital President Jun Hur said, "Treating patients at a specialized burn hospital, I see firsthand, more than anyone, the damage fires cause and the importance of prevention. With this award as an opportunity, we will build a safe and trusted healthcare environment where patients facing physical and psychological difficulties because of fire incidents can feel more secure and focus on their treatment."

Designated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare as a specialized burn hospital, Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital operates a burn-specific intensive care unit, operating rooms, hyperbaric oxygen therapy facilities, and more. Alongside treating burn patients, it is also working to prevent fires and promote a culture of safety.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Hallym University Hangang Sacred Heart Hospital President Jun Hur (right) receives the National Fire Agency Commissioner's Award from National Fire Agency Commissioner Choi Yong-cheol at the 25th Korea Safety Awards

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.