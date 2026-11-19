[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Woori Children's Medical Foundation, chaired by Jeong Seong-gwan and operating Seoul's only Ministry of Health and Welfare-designated pediatric and adolescent specialty hospital, is moving beyond basic digital transformation (DX) in healthcare and stepping up its AI transformation (AX) as it accelerates efforts to build a future-ready smart children's hospital.

Through its partnership with Doctors Biotech, Woori Children's Medical Foundation is building a digital smart-hospital system spanning outpatient care, inpatient wards, infection control and hospital operations. It is also applying pediatric- and adolescent-care-specific artificial intelligence (AI) technologies developed through government-funded research projects in clinical care and consultations with caregivers, with the aim of improving the quality of pediatric healthcare services.

◇ Building digital infrastructure to strengthen patient safety and clinical efficiency

Woori Children's Medical Foundation has actively introduced digital technologies into key hospital operations and clinical settings to strengthen patient safety and improve clinical efficiency.

Among the key initiatives, the foundation has built a smart rounding system that allows medical staff to check patient information and prescription records in real time on tablets and automatically notifies the nurse in charge when rounds begin. This helps minimize the absence of young patients and their caregivers during rounds and improves coordination between medical staff and the wards. The foundation has also introduced an electronic patient-identification label system for nursing carts that is linked in real time with electronic medical records (EMR), enabling staff to accurately verify young patients' information during bedside procedures and medication administration. This helps prevent patient-identification errors and medication incidents and strengthens patient-safety management across the wards.

The foundation is also expanding the use of Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart management systems for medication and infection control and hospital operations. An automated temperature-management system for vaccine refrigerators monitors vaccine storage temperatures in real time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and automatically sends emergency alerts if temperatures fall outside the appropriate range, improving the safety and efficiency of medication management.

The foundation is also improving internal communication and the working environment by operating an employee-only messaging service designed with the hospital's security system in mind, an emergency broadcasting function and a meeting-room reservation system linked to the messenger.

◇ Integrating AI tailored to pediatric care... expanding clinical support and services connecting care to the home

Building on this digital infrastructure, the foundation is also accelerating its AI transformation (AX) by integrating AI technologies specialized for pediatric and adolescent care.

A flagship service, the pediatric-care-specific AI chatbot Ua Chat, is an intelligent consultation system built on large language model (LLM) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technologies. It automatically syncs with the latest appointment schedule on the hospital website every 15 minutes and draws on about 50,000 consultation records, as well as specialized materials such as books and research papers by medical staff, to provide caregivers with tailored information on pediatric and adolescent care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The foundation is also operating AIMOST, a ward-based respiratory care solution that uses AI to analyze the respiratory sounds of hospitalized young patients and help identify warning signs early, for research purposes related to clinical trials. In addition, through Ua Doctor, which continuously tracks young patients' growth and development data and provides caregivers with tailored health-management information, the foundation is expanding healthcare services that connect hospital care with health management at home.

Nam Seong-woo, CTO (chief technology officer) of Woori Children's Medical Foundation, said, “Pediatric and adolescent healthcare is a field where it is crucial not only to carefully monitor young patients' conditions but also to communicate closely with their caregivers. Through digital transformation, we will improve the work efficiency of medical staff and patient safety, and build on that to continue developing AI technologies tailored to pediatric care.”

Woori Children's Medical Foundation plans to continue advancing its digital healthcare infrastructure and AI-based clinical support systems. Through these efforts, it aims to improve clinical efficiency for medical staff while strengthening patient- and caregiver-centered services, and to proactively respond to changes in the future healthcare environment as a pediatric and adolescent specialty hospital.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.