[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, whose director is Dong Jin Lee, said Professor Cho Ki-young of its Department of Pediatrics has been named to the single-year category in Pediatrics on the “2026 World's Top 2% Scientists” list.

The list was made public in Elsevier's data repository after researchers at Stanford University in the United States analyzed data from the Scopus academic database, including citation metrics reflecting the number of citations and author order. The single-year category assessed research impact based on citations received by papers during 2025.

Professor Cho treats children and adolescents with gastrointestinal diseases and is researching ways to predict how individual patients with inflammatory bowel disease will respond to treatment. Cho cultures intestinal tissue obtained during patients' endoscopic examinations to create “intestinal organoids” that reproduce some characteristics of intestinal tissue in three dimensions, and is investigating whether these organoids can predict patients' responses to tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) inhibitors before they are administered.

Professor Cho said, “I began this research in response to a question from clinical practice: Why do patients respond differently even when they receive the same treatment?” and added, “I will use patient-derived intestinal organoids to identify treatments suited to children and adolescents with inflammatory bowel disease and help translate the research findings into new drug development.”

Professor Cho, head of the Department of Pediatrics at Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, specializes in treating digestive and liver diseases and nutritional problems in children and adolescents, and is active in academic and educational work as chair of the academic committee of the Korean Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition. For research into predicting treatment responses using patient-derived intestinal organoids, Cho received the Seokcheon Academic Award at the 75th Fall Conference of the Korean Pediatric Society in 2025. More recently, Cho founded the biotech venture Organoid Bio Co., Ltd. to pursue the commercialization of research findings.

Organoid Bio aims to apply its patient-derived intestinal organoid-based drug response assessment technology to personalized treatment and new drug development. Its approach is to build on research originating in clinical practice to assess differences in drug responses among patients and develop the technology for use in treatment selection and the evaluation of new drug candidates.

This business direction also aligns with international policy changes aimed at assessing drug responses using human cells and tissues. In 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a roadmap to gradually reduce reliance on animal testing and is expanding the use of new approach methodologies (NAMs), including organoids, organ-on-a-chip systems and AI-based predictive models. Organoid Bio, which has been researching patient-derived intestinal organoids, plans to advance the practical application of drug response assessment technology that connects clinical research with new drug development.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Cho Ki-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.