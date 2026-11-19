Courtesy of the Korea Baduk Association

Byun Sang-il, a 9-dan player, got off to a disappointing start after losing to China’s Li Qincheng, also a 9-dan player, in the opening game of the 2026 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Cup World Baduk Masters final.

In Game 1 of the best-of-three final, held on the 18th at the Samsung Fire Global Campus in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Byun lost to Li as Black by resignation after 154 moves.

The game, which had been expected to be a close contest, ended with Li holding a commanding advantage.

Li took the initiative from the outset and gradually extended his lead. Byun was unable to find an opening to fight back and resigned about two hours and 40 minutes after the game began.

After finishing runner-up at last year’s inaugural Beihai Xinyi Cup, Li reached the final of a world tournament for the second time in his career. With his win in the opening game, he is now just one victory away from his first world tournament title.

After losing the opening game, Byun will try to fight back in Game 2 of the final, which takes place at the same venue today (the 19th).

If Byun wins, the match will go to the deciding third game on the 20th.

If Li wins Game 2 as well, he will claim his first Samsung Fire Cup title with a 2-0 overall record.

The 2026 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Cup World Baduk Masters, sponsored by Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and organized by JoongAng Ilbo, offers 300 million won to the winner and 100 million won to the runner-up. Each player has a two-hour time limit and five one-minute periods of byo-yomi.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.