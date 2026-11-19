Provided by IS Dongseo

IS Dongseo has been selected as a recognized company for the second consecutive year under the '2026 Community Contribution Recognition System,' jointly organized by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and the Korea National Council on Social Welfare.

The Community Contribution Recognition System comprehensively evaluates ESG management and social contribution performance at companies and institutions that work with nonprofit organizations to carry out ongoing social contribution activities.

IS Dongseo established a systematic framework for advancing social contribution initiatives, centered on its ESG Committee and dedicated department. It received high marks for environmental management and the operation of social contribution programs, achieving Level 4 (Performance) in the assessment.

Its key activities include improving the living conditions of people of national merit, employee-participation environmental campaigns, and providing emergency relief supplies and donations to disaster-affected areas.

It also continues its charitable activities for children and adolescents in partnership with the Munam Scholarship and Culture Foundation, including support for education expenses for vulnerable young people, scholarships, and support for children who have experienced abuse.

An IS Dongseo representative said, "Being selected as a recognized company for the second consecutive year reflects the results of our sustained social contribution efforts to achieve shared growth with local communities. We will continue these charitable activities, using our capabilities and resources to provide tangible help to local communities."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.