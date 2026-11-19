AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If one day you suddenly feel as though one ear is muffled, as if submerged in water, or you cannot hear sounds clearly, you should not dismiss it as simple fatigue. It could be a sign of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, an emergency condition in which hearing drops sharply without pain. The number of patients has surged by more than 20% in the past five years, and young adults make up a sizable share, calling for particular caution. Because missing the treatment window can cause permanent hearing damage, anyone with suspected symptoms should see an otolaryngologist immediately.

According to data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the number of patients treated for sudden sensorineural hearing loss rose 21.1% in five years, from 94,333 in 2020 to 114,199 in 2025. By age group, people in their 60s accounted for the largest share in 2025, at 21.2%, followed by those in their 50s (20.9%) and 40s (17.3%). Patients in their 20s and 30s accounted for 23.2% of the total, showing that young people are not immune to the condition either.

Sudden sensorineural hearing loss is a type of hearing loss that occurs suddenly within 72 hours without an obvious cause. It is diagnosed when a pure-tone hearing test shows a hearing loss of 30 decibels (dB) or more at three or more consecutive frequencies. It usually affects one ear and is often accompanied by a feeling of fullness, as if the ear were blocked, or tinnitus, such as a high-pitched ringing; dizziness or nausea may also occur. The problem is that symptoms are often mild, amounting to little more than “a slightly muffled ear.” Because the sensation can resemble having water or earwax in the ear, or the ear pressure experienced on an airplane, many people assume it is temporary and wait to see what happens, missing the treatment window.

The exact cause has not yet been identified. Viral infections, impaired blood circulation in the inner ear, and autoimmune diseases have been cited as possible causes, but in most cases it is difficult to identify a clear cause. However, people with chronic conditions that affect blood vessels, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, and older people are more prone to reduced blood circulation in the inner ear and should take care.

Diagnosis involves checking the condition of the eardrum and ear canal and assessing the degree and type of hearing loss through tests such as pure-tone audiometry. Because sudden hearing loss can also result from other conditions, such as a vestibular schwannoma, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be used when necessary to distinguish among possible causes.

Steroids are the main treatment. They are used to reduce inflammation and swelling in the inner ear and, depending on the patient’s condition, may be prescribed as oral medication or administered through an intratympanic steroid injection, in which the drug is injected through the eardrum. Patients with severe hearing loss or those who cannot take oral steroids because of conditions such as diabetes may receive intratympanic injections from the outset. If hearing does not recover sufficiently after the initial treatment, additional intratympanic injections may be considered. Patients with severe hearing loss whose initial hearing measurement is 80 dB or higher may receive hyperbaric oxygen therapy covered by health insurance alongside steroid treatment.

In general, about one-third of patients with sudden sensorineural hearing loss regain normal hearing, another third experience only partial recovery, and the remaining third do not recover their hearing. The chances of recovery are lower when the initial hearing loss is severe, dizziness is also present, the patient is older, or treatment is delayed. Some patients regain their hearing spontaneously, but it is dangerous to put off treatment in the hope that this will happen. The sooner treatment begins, the better; it should start within two weeks of symptom onset at the latest. Because treatment is much less effective after that point, patients should seek medical care immediately even if their symptoms are mild.

There is no proven way to prevent the condition yet. However, protecting ear health by avoiding excessive noise and prolonged earphone use, and consistently managing chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, can help. People should also pay attention to changes in their hearing. If sounds in one ear seem quieter than usual or tinnitus and ear fullness suddenly develop, they should not dismiss them as minor.

Professor Im Gi-jeong of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at Korea University Anam Hospital said, “It is difficult to determine the degree of hearing loss based solely on the symptoms a patient experiences, and the condition can initially present as nothing more than ear fullness, so particular caution is needed.” He advised, “The longer treatment is delayed, the lower the chances of hearing recovery. If you notice a change in your hearing that is unusual for you, you should promptly see an otolaryngologist for an examination, regardless of how mild or severe the symptoms are.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Im Gi-jeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.