Photo credit: WHO

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] After a passenger traveling to Sydney, Australia, via Thailand tested positive for measles, Thai health authorities urged passengers and crew on the same flight to take precautions. The passenger departed Bangladesh and traveled to Sydney via Bangkok, and authorities asked passengers to watch for suspected measles symptoms through November 28 (local time).

According to Thai media outlets including The Thaiger, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control on the 7th advised passengers and crew aboard Thai Airways flights TG340 and TG475 to watch for measles symptoms.

The confirmed case arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on flight TG340 from Dhaka, Bangladesh. The passenger was seated in 46D. They then transferred to flight TG475 bound for Sydney and sat in seat 36D on that flight.

Flight TG475 arrived at Sydney International Airport at 9:10 p.m. on the 7th. The confirmed case reportedly stayed at the airport until around 11 p.m., then visited several places in the city. The next day, the 8th, the passenger went to the emergency department at Canterbury Hospital in Sydney.

Health authorities in Australia’s state of New South Wales issued a public health alert for people who may have come into contact with the confirmed case.

Montien Kanasawat, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, said the confirmed case had experienced symptoms including fever, cough, a runny nose and sore throat since the 2nd. A skin rash appeared on the 8th, and subsequent tests confirmed measles infection.

Thai authorities are focusing on the fact that the symptoms began five days before the passenger transited through Thailand. Since the infected person had no history of staying in Thailand, the authorities say it is unlikely the infection was acquired there. However, the exact route of infection must be determined through further epidemiological investigation.

Authorities asked all passengers and crew aboard the two flights to monitor themselves for symptoms. The recommended monitoring period runs through the 28th.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. The virus can spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, and can be transmitted to people who have been in the same space even without direct contact. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left.

Symptoms that may indicate measles include fever, cough, a runny nose, red eyes and a skin rash. If these symptoms appear, people should avoid contact with others and wear a mask. Before visiting a medical facility, they should inform staff in advance about their flight and contact history so the medical team can prepare measures to prevent the spread of infection.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.