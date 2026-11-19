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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Even after this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) ends, any sense of relief may be brief. Quite a few test-takers report intense feelings of letdown, lethargy and depression. This is because the psychological emptiness that comes when a goal pursued for a long time disappears is compounded by uncertainty over grades and college admissions results. With depression among teenagers rising sharply in recent years, experts say it is important to pay close attention to test-takers' mental health right after the exam and provide ample emotional support.

Professor Sun-young Kim of the Department of Psychiatry at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital explained, “Depression experienced after the CSAT can emerge when fatigue and emotional exhaustion accumulated through prolonged tension and stress come to the surface after the exam ends. When worries about the exam results and expectations or comparisons from people around them are added to the psychological emptiness they feel as the important goal of the CSAT disappears, test-takers can easily judge themselves negatively or feel lethargic.”

The sharp rise in the number of adolescents receiving treatment for depression is also part of the reason the importance of young people's mental health is being emphasized. According to data the National Health Insurance Service submitted to the National Assembly, the number of teenagers receiving treatment for depression surged 83.5% in four years, from 39,817 in 2020 to 73,070 in 2024.

A combination of psychological factors contributes to depression after the CSAT. During exam preparation, schoolwork and managing grades provide structure to daily life. But when the exam ends, the regular study schedule and goal-oriented routine they had maintained disappear all at once, making it easy to feel a sense of letdown. Disappointment with self-scored results, uncertainty over whether they will get into college, and comparisons of grades with friends can all combine to deepen depression and anxiety.

So how can students overcome depression after the CSAT? Professor Kim advised, “Rather than feeling pressured to set a new goal or achieve something immediately after the exam, it is important to first recover from accumulated physical and emotional fatigue by getting plenty of rest. However, an excessively irregular routine can actually worsen depression, so it helps to maintain consistent bedtimes and wake-up times and continue everyday activities such as light exercise or meeting up with friends.”

Professor Kim added, “Rather than becoming overly preoccupied with regret about exam results or comparisons with others, it is better to positively assess the effort and process you have put in and calmly explore your future career path.”

The role of family members supporting test-takers is also especially important. Rather than repeatedly asking about grades or chances of admission, or comparing them with other test-takers, families should fully recognize their hard work and efforts and encourage their children to make their next plans at their own pace.

Professor Sun-young Kim emphasized, “Since the feelings test-takers experience after the exam and the time they need to recover may differ, people around them should not rush or judge them, but should provide emotional support so they can recover fully. If depression lasts for two weeks or more, or makes daily life difficult, we recommend seeking help from a psychiatrist rather than trying to endure it alone.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Sun-young Kim

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.