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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) for the 2027 academic year having come to a close, more test-takers are letting go of their tension and taking a break. However, fatigue and pain that have built up in the spine, wrists, neck and shoulders after months or even years of sitting at a desk with their heads bent down and writing notes can easily surface later. To help test-takers who have finished the CSAT return to a healthy daily routine, we looked at the most common musculoskeletal conditions among test-takers and ways to manage them in everyday life, with advice from orthopedic specialists at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital (Professors Seo Jun-o, Kim Ji-seop and Lee Sang-hyeon).

◇If your shoulders are at different heights, pay attention to spinal health during growth

If the shoulders are at different heights, spinal health during growth should be checked. Scoliosis is a condition in which the spine curves sideways when viewed from the front, accompanied by rotational deformity. It warrants particular attention in adolescents who are still growing. Adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, which most often appears during adolescence, often has no clearly identifiable cause, and the spinal curve can progress as a child grows. Early detection and appropriate follow-up are therefore important.

Professor Seo Jun-o, an orthopedic specialist at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, said, “It is easy to mistakenly think that scoliosis is caused by poor posture, but in most cases, the cause of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis is unclear. If physical asymmetry is observed, such as shoulders at different heights or one shoulder blade that appears particularly prominent, it is best to have it assessed by a specialist.”

◇Everyday habits to protect spinal health during growth

- Check regularly for physical asymmetry

Parents or guardians should regularly check whether the child’s shoulders or hips are at different heights, or whether one shoulder blade protrudes more than the other. Spinal curvature can progress rapidly during periods of rapid growth, so seek medical care immediately if any unusual signs appear.

- Maintain good posture to reduce strain on the spine

When sitting in a chair, sit back with your hips well into the seat and keep your back naturally straight, with the soles of your feet resting comfortably on the floor. Position books or a monitor at a height that does not require you to bend your head too far, and avoid crossing your legs or leaning to one side. Carry a bag over both shoulders to distribute its weight.

- Get regular physical activity and stretch

Build the muscles around the spine by walking or doing light strength exercises. When sitting for long periods, get up from time to time and gently loosen your neck, shoulders and back.

◇How can students prevent carpal tunnel syndrome caused by long hours of studying?

If long hours of writing and solving problems have strained the wrists, carpal tunnel syndrome is another condition to watch out for. It occurs when the median nerve is compressed inside the carpal tunnel, a small passage at the front of the wrist. Symptoms can appear or worsen with repetitive wrist use or sustained strain. The main symptoms are numbness and reduced sensation in the thumb, index and middle fingers, as well as part of the ring finger. In particular, numbness may wake someone at night, or symptoms may worsen after heavy wrist use. In severe cases, the thumb muscles can weaken, making it difficult to grasp objects or write.

Professor Kim Ji-seop, an orthopedic specialist at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, explained, “To prevent carpal tunnel syndrome, avoid writing with your wrist bent too far, and take breaks from time to time so as not to strain your wrists and fingers. If numbness in the thumb, index or middle finger recurs, or symptoms worsen at night, it is advisable to check for nerve compression and receive appropriate treatment.”

◇Everyday habits to prevent carpal tunnel syndrome

- Keep your wrist in a neutral position

When writing or using a smartphone or computer, be careful not to bend your wrist excessively.

- Take breaks while using your wrists

Avoid repeating the same movement for long periods. Take breaks from time to time, gently moving your wrists and fingers.

- Avoid putting excessive pressure on your wrists

Avoid resting your wrists on the edge of a desk for a long time or putting your body weight on them.

◇Test-takers who sit for long periods should watch for neck and shoulder pain

The most common cause of neck and shoulder pain among test-takers who sit for long periods is myofascial pain syndrome. Studying for long hours at a desk with the head thrust forward or the shoulders hunched can keep the muscles around the neck and shoulders under sustained tension, creating trigger points in the muscles and fascia. This can cause stiffness or aching around the neck, shoulders and back. Pressing the painful area may cause pronounced tenderness, and the pain may spread to nearby areas.

Professor Lee Sang-hyeon, an orthopedic specialist at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, emphasized, “When concentrating on studying, it is easy to unknowingly keep your shoulders hunched or your neck thrust forward for a long time. Since holding one position for too long can itself strain the muscles, it is important to change positions from time to time and move around gently to release muscle tension.”

◇Habits to prevent myofascial pain syndrome

- Adjust your desk and chair to fit your body, reduce strain on your neck and back, and move around regularly

Sit with your hips toward the back of the chair and your lower back against the backrest, and keep the soles of your feet on the floor or a footrest. Adjust the height of a bookstand or screen to reduce the time spent bending your head down, and keep your shoulders and wrists relaxed. When sitting for long periods, get up and walk for about five minutes every 50 minutes, or gently stretch your neck, shoulders and back.

- Walk every day and do light strength exercises

Increase physical activity in your daily routine, for example by walking on your way to or from school or after meals. Regularly do muscle-strengthening exercises such as squats or wall push-ups, without overexerting yourself. Regular physical activity helps improve strength and endurance and maintain mental health.

- Get enough sleep and practice good sleep hygiene

Lack of sleep can increase sensitivity to pain, so getting enough sleep is important. Maintain a regular sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at consistent times. To get quality sleep, avoid caffeine in the evening and reduce smartphone use before bed. Also create a healthy sleep environment by keeping the bedroom dark and quiet.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.