A family taking part in a short-term sports experience class for vulnerable youth at the KSPO Sports Value Center tries pickleball.

The Lottery Fund is expanding opportunities for vulnerable groups facing economic hardship to participate in sports, helping close gaps in sports welfare.

This year, the Lottery Fund provided 94.808 billion won to the National Sports Promotion Fund for programs including the Sports Voucher and projects to promote sports for people with disabilities, run by the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation.

Of that amount, 56.791 billion won went to the Sports Voucher program, which subsidizes sports class fees for vulnerable groups, including children and adolescents from low-income households and people with disabilities.

In particular, the Lottery Fund provided 23.932 billion won—about 79.5% of the total budget of 30.092 billion won—for the Sports Voucher program for people with disabilities, supporting around 30,000 people with disabilities in participating in sports.

Starting next year, the plan is to expand the “short-term sports experience classes,” which give children and adolescents from vulnerable groups who have difficulty attending regular sports classes the opportunity to try a variety of sports.

A Lottery Commission official said, “The Lottery Fund is realizing the public-interest value of lotteries through various public-interest projects, including the Sports Voucher,” and added, “We will continue working to close gaps in welfare so that people are not excluded from opportunities they need because of their financial circumstances or disabilities.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.