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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] With the relief of finishing the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) coinciding with the festive year-end mood, a red flag has been raised over teen drinking. Test-takers emerging from years of pressure to get into college may casually take their first drink out of curiosity or at their peers' urging. Because this can harm their still-developing brains and lead to alcohol dependence in adulthood, particular caution is warranted.

Although teen drinking rates are on the decline, the proportion of young people who drink at risky levels remains high. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency's 2025 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 9.8% of boys and 6.1% of girls had consumed alcohol in the past month. Among them, the proportions who drank an average of at least five glasses of soju at a time (boys) or three (girls), the thresholds for risky drinking, were 42.1% and 52.0%, respectively.

“Drinking during adolescence is particularly dangerous because the brain is still developing,” said Heo Seong-tae, director of the Department of Psychiatry at Dasarang Central Hospital. “If repeated drinking or binge drinking occurs during this period, when the prefrontal cortex responsible for judgment and impulse control is still developing, it can negatively affect memory and learning ability,” the director explained.

The risks of acute alcohol poisoning must not be overlooked, either. Teenagers who do not know their limits may experience vomiting, dizziness and impaired consciousness if they consume a large amount of alcohol in a short time. In severe cases, their breathing may slow or they may lose consciousness, putting their lives at risk.

In fact, a considerable number of patients with alcohol use disorder first tried alcohol in their teens. Dasarang Central Hospital analyzed the drinking histories of 351 patients with alcohol use disorder who were admitted to and discharged from the hospital this year (257 men and 94 women). It found that 38.5% (135 patients) first drank alcohol in their teens.

Another 128 patients (36.5%) began drinking in their 20s, while the youngest age at first drink was 13. Among patients who first tried alcohol in their 20s, many began drinking at freshman welcome parties or student club gatherings after entering university.

Family drinking histories are also worth noting. Of the 351 people surveyed, more than half—184 (52.4%)—said they had a family history of drinking. Of these, 135 (73.4%) had a father with a history of drinking.

The drinking environment at home is one factor that can influence a child's drinking. If parents regularly drink in front of their children, the children may also come to see drinking as normal behavior. Parents should therefore refrain from drinking in front of their children and help them learn to critically assess scenes that portray alcohol positively in dramas and alcohol advertisements.

“Drinking during adolescence is not something to dismiss as mere curiosity,” said Heo Seong-tae, director of the Department of Psychiatry at Dasarang Central Hospital. “The earlier a person starts drinking, the greater the risk that it may lead to alcohol problems in adulthood, so proper preventive education by parents is important. In particular, families and schools should pay attention to helping teenagers who have finished their exams spend their free time in healthy ways, such as exercising or pursuing hobbies, and avoid turning to alcohol to cope with stress and worries,” the director emphasized.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Director Heo Seong-tae

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.