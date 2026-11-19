[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Jung Doo-shin of the Department of Neurology at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital recently received a commendation from the Minister of Health and Welfare at the 33rd National Meeting of Regional and Local Cardio-Cerebrovascular Disease Centers, held at Woobong Hall at Seoul National University College of Medicine.

The commendation was presented in recognition of his contributions to establishing and strengthening the cerebrovascular disease care system in South Chungcheong Province and his dedication to advancing essential local medical care, including by creating an environment for prompt, specialized treatment for stroke patients.

Since 2003, Professor Jung has served as a neurologist at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, working to ensure prompt diagnosis and timely treatment for patients with acute stroke in South Chungcheong Province.

In particular, as head of the Cerebrovascular Center at the South Chungcheong Regional Cardio-Cerebrovascular Disease Center, he has operated a specialized care system 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and led improvements to the care environment and facilities of the stroke unit (SU). He has also contributed to improving access to treatment for local patients with cerebrovascular diseases and establishing a specialized care system.

Professor Jung Doo-shin said, “I believe I received this commendation on behalf of the center’s medical staff, who have worked together to protect the lives of patients with cerebrovascular diseases in the region,” adding, “We will continue to improve the quality of our medical services so that patients can receive prompt and appropriate treatment.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jung Doo-shin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.