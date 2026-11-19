AI-generated image; provided by Incheon Nanuri Hospital

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Many people regard “O-shaped legs,” where the knees are apart when standing in front of a mirror, or “X-shaped legs,” where the knees touch but the ankles are apart, as simply a matter of body shape or appearance.

However, leg alignment is a key factor in determining how long the knee joints last. In particular, if the legs appear more bowed than before with age or knee pain recurs after walking, it may be a sign that cartilage damage is progressing, and a thorough examination is needed.

The knee joint supports body weight during everyday movements such as walking and going up and down stairs. The direction and distribution of the load placed on the knees vary according to leg alignment. O-shaped legs (genu varum) place relatively more load on the inner side of the knee, while X-shaped legs (genu valgum) place more on the outer side. Repeated stress on a particular area can cause cumulative damage to the articular cartilage and meniscus, potentially leading to osteoarthritis.

Im Jae-chang, director of the Joint Center at Incheon Nanuri Hospital, explained, “When leg alignment is uneven, weight-bearing forces can concentrate on one side of the knee, increasing the risk of cartilage damage. In particular, as the cartilage wears down, the leg deformity can worsen, creating a vicious cycle in which the load on the joint increases further.”

That does not mean that all O-shaped or X-shaped legs lead to arthritis. That is because various factors, including age, weight, muscle strength and a history of past injuries, affect joint health in combination. For an accurate diagnosis, a “full-length lower-extremity X-ray” taken while standing, from the hip to the ankle, can be helpful. It allows doctors to check the leg’s mechanical axis and the spaces between the joints while weight is placed on the legs. If needed, an MRI can be used to examine whether the articular cartilage or meniscus is damaged.

Director Im stressed, “Even with the same leg shape, the degree of joint damage and the pattern of pain differ from person to person. Rather than making a judgment based only on appearance, it is important to accurately assess the condition of the joint through a thorough examination and determine the appropriate course of treatment.”

Treatment to extend the lifespan of the knee joint varies depending on the degree of joint damage and the symptoms. In the early stages, conservative treatments such as medication, physical therapy and muscle-strengthening exercises are considered first. If damage is concentrated on one side of the knee because of uneven leg alignment, an osteotomy may be considered depending on the patient’s joint condition. Osteotomy is a surgery that corrects bone alignment to distribute the load concentrated on the damaged area and preserve as much of the patient’s own knee joint as possible. On the other hand, if arthritis has progressed severely and makes daily life very difficult, joint replacement surgery may be performed.

In everyday life, it is especially important to maintain a healthy weight and strengthen the thigh muscles that support the knees. Exercises that place relatively little stress on the joints, such as slowly straightening the knees while seated or riding a stationary bike, can help.

Director Im urged, “What matters more than the shape of the legs themselves is the health of the joints. If knee pain or difficulty walking recurs, it is important to get an accurate diagnosis and keep your own knee joints healthy for as long as possible through regular muscle-strengthening exercises and maintaining a healthy weight.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.