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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] When peak kimchi-making season gets underway, hospital rehabilitation medicine clinics fill with patients complaining of pain, saying, “My back won’t straighten” or “My knee is swollen.” This is because the process of salting cabbage and mixing the seasoning involves repeatedly squatting or bending over. People who already have arthritis or lower back pain may find their symptoms worsen, so it is important to protect joint health with proper working posture and plenty of rest.

◇ Squatting puts increased strain on the knee joints

The most important thing to watch when making kimchi is your working posture. In particular, working while squatting on the floor puts considerable strain on the knees. When you support your body weight with your knees deeply bent, pressure on the patellofemoral joint and other structures at the front of the knee increases, which can worsen symptoms in people with osteoarthritis or knee pain. Studies have also reported that repeatedly kneeling or squatting for long periods may increase the risk of developing knee osteoarthritis. Making kimchi once does not cause arthritis, but keeping your knees deeply bent for a long time or repeatedly working through the pain will inevitably strain your joints.

◇ Sitting cross-legged and bending over can cause lower back pain

Making kimchi while sitting cross-legged also puts considerable strain on the lower back. That is because it is easy to hunch your lower back and back while mixing cabbage and seasoning placed on the floor. In particular, twisting your body or moving heavy ingredients while bent over can put greater strain on the lower back muscles and surrounding tissues, causing lower back pain or worsening existing symptoms.

◇ 5 Kimchi-Making Rules to Protect Your Back and Knees

As these examples show, the poor posture often repeated during kimchi-making can take a serious toll on the back and knees. To prevent musculoskeletal pain from making kimchi, it is important to improve the work environment and posture and avoid overexertion.

First, work at a table instead of on the floor. To prevent back and knee pain from making kimchi, it is best to avoid working while seated on the floor as much as possible. Place the cabbage and seasoning on a sturdy work surface at a height you can reach without bending deeply at the waist.

Second, avoid postures that strain the back and knees. When working while seated, it is best to use a chair with a backrest that lets you keep your feet flat on the floor and your knees from bending too much. Keep the ingredients close to your body, and limit reaching far or twisting only at the waist. When working while standing, too, avoid staying in one position for too long; alternating between sitting and standing can help.

Third, take regular breaks and stretch. Working in the same position for a long time can cause strain to build up in the muscles and joints. About once an hour, it is a good idea to stop working, take a light walk, or stretch your back and knees. Adjust the intervals between breaks to your individual condition, and stop working immediately if you feel pain or tingling.

Fourth, divide heavy kimchi containers into smaller loads and reduce the amount of work. Divide the salted cabbage and kimchi into smaller containers for carrying, and carry heavy items with another person or use a transport aid. You can use a back brace for short periods if needed, but it is wiser to reduce the amount of kimchi you make and share the work with your family than to rely on a brace.

Finally, manage any pain after making kimchi according to your symptoms. If your back or knees hurt afterward, cut back on strenuous activity, but try to keep moving gently as long as it does not worsen the pain. However, seek medical care if the pain persists or gets worse. In particular, seek prompt care from a specialist if your knee becomes severely swollen or it is difficult to put weight on it, or if your leg muscles weaken along with lower back pain.

Professor Kim Dong Hwan of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong emphasized, “Kimchi-making is an important annual event for preparing the family’s food for winter, but there is no need to overexert yourself to the point of harming your health. Reducing the amount you make or sharing the work with your family—and buying kimchi if necessary—are also options. It is also important to move away from the traditional work methods that strain the body rather than giving up making kimchi altogether.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Dong Hwan during a consultation

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.