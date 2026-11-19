[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that surgery for hallux valgus should take into account not only toe deformities but also the location of plantar calluses and patterns of weight bearing.

The analysis says that even if existing calluses disappear after surgery, changes in how weight is distributed across the forefoot may lead to new calluses or pain elsewhere, making it important to choose a surgical approach suited to each patient’s foot structure.

A team of professors Seo Jin-su and Choi Jun-young in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Ilsan Paik Hospital analyzed the effects of surgical treatment for plantar calluses (plantar keratosis) accompanying hallux valgus and compared the outcomes of two surgical methods. The study was published in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research, an SCI-indexed journal in the field of orthopedic surgery (impact factor: 4.4).

Hallux valgus is a condition in which the big toe bends outward and the joint on the inner side of the big toe protrudes. It affects not only the shape of the toes but also how weight is distributed across the forefoot. In particular, weight that should be transferred toward the big toe can shift to the other toes, causing a callus on the sole beneath the second toe and potentially causing pain.

Such calluses may be more than simply thickened skin; they can signal that pressure is being repeatedly applied to a specific area. Therefore, removing the callus alone may not provide a fundamental solution, and treatment should also take into account the alignment and height of the metatarsals and where weight is borne.

The research team analyzed medical records for 194 feet that underwent hallux valgus surgery between January 2017 and June 2024. Of these, 81 feet had painful calluses beneath the second toe. The team compared the treatment effects of two surgical methods in 72 feet that could be followed for at least one year.

The two surgical methods compared were lowering the height of the first metatarsal and shortening the second metatarsal. The first procedure corrects the hallux valgus while lowering the position of the first metatarsal, which is connected to the big toe, to adjust weight distribution across the forefoot. The second procedure corrects the hallux valgus and shortens the second metatarsal, where the callus developed, to reduce pressure concentrated in that area.

The analysis found that both surgical methods improved plantar calluses. The calluses disappeared after surgery in 26 of 30 feet (87%) in the group whose first metatarsal was lowered, and in 38 of 42 feet (91%) in the group whose second metatarsal was shortened. The improvement rates did not differ significantly between the groups, so neither method could be considered superior.

However, the methods differed in how the bone heights in the forefoot changed and where discomfort occurred after surgery.

In the group whose first metatarsal was lowered, the relative heights of the second and third metatarsals also increased. By contrast, in the group whose second metatarsal was shortened, the height of the second metatarsal increased, while the third metatarsal became relatively lower.

These changes were also associated with where new calluses or pain developed after surgery. In the group whose second metatarsal was shortened, new calluses developed beneath the third toe in 4 of 42 feet (10%). In the group whose first metatarsal was lowered, plantar pain beneath the big toe occurred in 5 of 30 feet (17%).

Both groups showed improved function after surgery on the FAAM (Foot and Ankle Ability Measure), a patient-reported measure of foot and ankle function. Scores for function related to exercise and sports activities improved more in the group whose first metatarsal was lowered. However, no clear difference was found between the methods in overall patient-reported outcomes, including daily-life function.

The research team said the study shows that when treating hallux valgus and plantar calluses together, the overall structure of the foot and weight distribution should be assessed comprehensively.

Professor Choi Jun-young of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Ilsan Paik Hospital said, “Plantar calluses associated with hallux valgus often develop because weight is not distributed evenly across the forefoot.” He added, “Rather than deciding on a surgical method based only on where the callus developed, doctors should comprehensively assess the length and height of the metatarsals, the overall alignment of the foot, and how weight is borne while walking.”

Professor Seo Jin-su of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Ilsan Paik Hospital added, “Both surgical methods are effective in improving calluses, but the location of new pain or calluses after surgery may vary depending on the procedure. Since each patient’s foot structure and degree of deformity differ, it is important to choose an appropriate surgical method based on the individual’s condition.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Seo Jin-su of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Ilsan Paik Hospital examines the foot of a patient with hallux valgus and plantar calluses.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.