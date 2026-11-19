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[Jang Jong-ho, reporter for Sportschosun] When menstrual bleeding becomes noticeably heavier or bleeding occurs outside the menstrual period, it is easy to dismiss it as a temporary hormonal change or an existing uterine fibroid. But if an obese woman experiences unusual vaginal bleeding, it is essential to check for endometrial abnormalities. Obesity is one of the major risk factors for endometrial cancer.

Song Min-kyung, a department head in obstetrics and gynecology at Incheon Sejong Hospital, said, “Obesity affects hormonal and metabolic changes and is also closely linked to uterine conditions.” Song stressed, “In particular, if an obese woman experiences bleeding outside her menstrual period or after menopause, the possibility of endometrial cancer should also be considered.”

◇Uterine fibroids, obesity linked to hormonal changes

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that develop in the muscular layer of the uterus. Depending on their location and size, they can cause heavier menstrual bleeding, anemia, pelvic pain, and symptoms caused by pressure on nearby organs. They are affected by female hormones, and obesity is also considered a factor associated with the risk of developing them.

Song explained, “Adipose tissue stores energy while also playing a role in the production and metabolism of female hormones.” Song added, “Excess body fat can alter the hormonal environment, so it is advisable to consider weight and metabolic status when managing uterine fibroids as well.”

When fibroids are found, the course of treatment is determined by considering symptoms, whether anemia is present, the fibroids’ location and size, pregnancy plans, and other factors. If symptoms are mild, changes are monitored through regular examinations. If there is bleeding or pain, medication or surgery may be considered.

Song explained, “Maintaining a healthy weight is important, but losing weight does not necessarily make fibroids that have already developed shrink or disappear.” Song added, “Necessary examinations and treatment for the fibroids themselves should continue alongside weight management.”

◇Endometrial cancer risk rises about 1.5-fold for every 5-point increase in BMI

Endometrial cancer is cancer that develops in the endometrium, the tissue lining the inside of the uterus. It is a different disease from uterine fibroids, which develop in the muscular layer of the uterus, both in location and nature. The link with obesity is particularly pronounced for endometrial cancer.

The U.S. National Cancer Institute reports that the risk of developing endometrial cancer is about 1.5 times as high for every 5 kg/m2 increase in body mass index (BMI).

Song explained, “Obesity can cause female hormones to have an excessive effect or make ovulation irregular, which can continuously stimulate the endometrium.” Song added, “If someone has diabetes or polycystic ovary syndrome along with obesity, they should pay even closer attention to their endometrial health.”

The symptom to watch for is vaginal bleeding that is unusual for you. Medical attention is needed if you have spotting outside your menstrual period, a marked increase in menstrual bleeding or its duration, or bleeding again after menopause. During the medical evaluation, clinicians check the bleeding pattern, medications being taken, and any coexisting conditions, and use ultrasound to examine the uterus and endometrium. An endometrial biopsy is also performed depending on factors such as age, risk factors, and whether the bleeding persists.

Song explained, “Postmenopausal bleeding should be checked even if it is light or happens only once.” Song added, “You should not assume that fibroids are the cause of the bleeding, or put off an endometrial examination just because a cervical cancer test was normal.”

◇Treat uterine conditions and manage weight together; surgery may also be considered for severe obesity

Weight management starts with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Coexisting conditions such as high blood sugar and high blood pressure should also be managed, and medication for obesity may be used if needed, based on a clinician’s judgment. For patients with severe obesity who have difficulty losing enough weight with these treatments, or who have obesity-related conditions, their suitability for metabolic and bariatric surgery can be assessed.

However, if there is vaginal bleeding, the cause should first be investigated and any necessary treatment provided, while a plan for obesity treatment is developed as well.

Song advised, “Some studies have found a lower risk of endometrial cancer after metabolic and bariatric surgery, but whether to proceed with surgery should be decided after considering the severity of obesity, coexisting conditions, and the results of previous treatment.” Song added, “If an endometrial abnormality or cancer has already been confirmed, treatment for that condition should take priority, and a weight-management plan should be discussed with the relevant medical department.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Song Min-kyung, department head

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.