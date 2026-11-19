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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Abdominal pain and fever are common symptoms that people may experience in everyday life, so they can be easy to dismiss as nothing serious. But it is a different matter if chills accompany the abdominal pain and the eyes or skin turn yellow. This could be acute cholangitis, an inflammation of the passage through which bile flows. If treatment is delayed, acute cholangitis can lead to life-threatening complications such as sepsis, making prompt diagnosis and treatment important.

◇ Symptoms of acute cholangitis include upper abdominal pain, fever and jaundice

Bile is a digestive fluid produced by the liver that helps digest and absorb fat. The bile duct serves as a passage that carries bile produced in the liver to the duodenum. If this passage becomes blocked, bile cannot drain properly and becomes stagnant. A bacterial infection can then lead to cholangitis.

Gallstones are the most common cause of acute cholangitis. Inflammation occurs when gallstones in the gallbladder or bile duct block the flow of bile. Cholangitis can also occur when the bile duct narrows or becomes blocked due to bile duct cancer, pancreatic cancer or other causes. In rare cases, a parasitic infection such as liver fluke can also be the cause.

The main symptoms are upper abdominal pain, fever and jaundice. Nausea, vomiting and indigestion may also occur, and as the inflammation worsens, blood pressure may fall or consciousness may become impaired. Older patients, in particular, may experience only a decline in energy or confusion, without typical abdominal pain or a high fever.

Professor Lee Jae-shin, a gastroenterologist at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital, explained, “Acute cholangitis is a condition in which a bacterial infection develops while the bile duct is blocked, and the patient’s condition can worsen in a short time.” He added, “Older patients, in particular, may not show clear typical symptoms, so it is important to identify the cause even when they experience an unusual decline in energy or changes in consciousness.”

◇ Severe cases can progress to septic shock and become life-threatening

Diagnosis is based on an assessment of the patient’s symptoms, blood test results and imaging findings. Blood tests check inflammatory markers such as white blood cell count and C-reactive protein (CRP), as well as bilirubin and markers related to liver function. Abdominal ultrasound, CT and MRI are used to check whether the bile duct is dilated and to identify the cause of the obstruction, such as gallstones or a tumor. Endoscopic ultrasound may also be performed if needed.

Acute cholangitis is a medical emergency that requires prompt treatment. The patient’s condition is initially stabilized with measures such as antibiotics and intravenous fluids. However, bile duct drainage, which allows bile to flow freely, is an important treatment for addressing the blocked bile duct.

A common treatment is bile duct drainage using endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). An endoscope is inserted through the mouth and advanced to the duodenum, after which a drainage tube is placed in the bile duct to drain the stagnant bile. If gallstones are the cause, they can also be removed using an endoscope. If endoscopic treatment is difficult, percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage may be considered; this involves inserting a drainage tube into a bile duct inside the liver through the skin.

Professor Lee Jae-shin said, “With acute cholangitis, it is necessary not only to control the infection with antibiotics but also to address the cause of the stagnant bile.” He added, “If the bile duct obstruction persists, the inflammation can worsen, so bile duct drainage should be performed at an appropriate time, taking into account the patient’s illness severity and overall condition.”

If treatment is delayed, bacteria in the bile duct can spread throughout the body through the bloodstream and cause sepsis. In severe cases, the condition can progress to septic shock, in which blood pressure drops rapidly, and become life-threatening. A bacterial infection can also cause a liver abscess, in which pus collects in the liver. If a liver abscess is present, additional drainage may be needed along with antibiotic treatment, depending on the abscess’s size and location.

◇ Maintain a healthy weight and avoid excessive consumption of fatty foods

Lifestyle habits that reduce the risk of gallstones, a major cause of cholangitis, can help prevent the condition. It is advisable to limit excessive consumption of fatty foods and eat a variety of fiber-rich foods, including vegetables and whole grains. Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight. It is also advisable to avoid extreme dieting or rapid weight loss. However, not all cases of cholangitis can be prevented through lifestyle changes alone. If you have an existing condition such as gallstones or bile duct stenosis, you should undergo appropriate testing and treatment.

Professor Lee Jae-shin urged, “If cholangitis is mistaken for simple abdominal pain or indigestion and treatment is delayed, it can lead to serious complications.” He added, “If you have a high fever, chills or jaundice along with abdominal pain, do not rely solely on painkillers or wait for the symptoms to improve; seek medical attention promptly.”

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Jae-shin

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.