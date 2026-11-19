Study confirms the efficiency of in-hospital infectious disease contact tracing using real-time location tracking

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The effectiveness of a digital system that can reduce by as much as 99.8% the effort of identifying contacts by painstakingly reviewing CCTV footage whenever a patient tests positive for an infectious disease has been demonstrated. A research team from the Digital Medical Industry Center at Yonsei University’s Yongin Severance Hospital (hospital director Park Jin-oh), led by professors Kim Na-young (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) and Park Jin-young (Psychiatry), said it analyzed the entire process of implementing and establishing a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) at the hospital and confirmed, through actual COVID-19 response cases, that the efficiency of contact-tracing work had improved dramatically.

Yongin Severance Hospital implemented an RTLS based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) ahead of its opening in 2020. RTLS is a system in which receivers in the hospital detect signals from tags worn by patients, staff and others to determine their locations and movement. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital used RTLS to trace contacts of people with infectious diseases and continued to enhance its functions based on its operational experience.

The research team divided the RTLS implementation process from December 2019 to April 2021 into three phases—“initial setup,” “transition to operation” and “enhancement”—and analyzed how the system became established as part of the hospital’s actual operating framework, drawing on hospital operating data and infection-control records.

During the “initial setup” phase, receivers were installed throughout the hospital and RTLS tags were distributed to inpatients and staff. The hospital also established internal rules on privacy protection and data access through collaboration among relevant departments. In the “transition to operation” phase, the scope of tag use was expanded and operating procedures were standardized; RTLS also began to be used to investigate contacts when COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

During the subsequent “enhancement” phase, more receivers were installed to cover areas where location tracking was difficult, and infection-control functions were improved, including the automatic generation of contact lists and the tracing of secondary and tertiary transmission. Over this period, the rate of staff wearing RTLS tags rose from 79.5% to 92.8%.

Drawing on its experience implementing and operating the system, the research team analyzed in-hospital contact investigations involving nine staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 between September 2020 and November 2021. The results showed that, when only CCTV was used, five staff members identified 381 contacts over 770 minutes. By contrast, in a case where RTLS alone was used, two staff members generated a list of 918 contacts in just 10 minutes.

The staff effort per contact, calculated by taking into account both the number of investigators and the time required, was approximately 99.8% lower in the RTLS-only case than in the CCTV-only investigation.

The study is significant because it not only quantitatively demonstrates the efficiency of contact-tracing work using RTLS, but also analyzes how hospital organization and regulations, privacy protection, user participation, work procedures and information systems changed.

Professor Park Jin-young said, “The core of RTLS is not simply to build technology that can accurately determine the locations of people or patients; in actual healthcare settings, digital technologies can be used continuously only when they are organically integrated with organizational decision-making, work procedures, and systems for managing and using data.”

Professor Kim Na-young explained, “This study shows what technological and organizational changes are needed when introducing new digital technologies into hospitals, and how those changes translate into greater efficiency in real-world work; RTLS has the potential to expand into various areas beyond infection control, including patient safety, rehabilitation, postoperative monitoring and optimization of hospital workflows.”

The research team said that operating costs, staffing burdens, privacy protection and ethical considerations should be comprehensively reviewed to ensure the continued use and wider adoption of RTLS.

The study was supported by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, and its findings were recently published in the international journal BMC Health Services Research.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Na-young (left) and Professor Park Jin-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.