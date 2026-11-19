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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that energy drinks, often consumed habitually to stay awake, and stimulant supplements taken to improve exercise performance may cause serious cardiovascular problems. Young adults aged 18 to 34 accounted for a substantial share of related adverse-event reports, prompting calls for particular caution.

The American Heart Association (AHA) said it analyzed 28,345 adverse-event reports involving products submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 2017 to 2025, and will present the findings at the AHA’s 2026 Scientific Sessions, to be held in Chicago from Nov. 6 to 9 (local time).

The analysis found that products containing caffeine or other stimulants had about 11 times the rate of cardiac arrest reports as regular products. Reports of heart attacks were about 4.5 times as frequent, arrhythmias or palpitations about four times as frequent, and chest pain 2.71 times as frequent. About 45% of cardiovascular adverse-event reports involved young people aged 18 to 34.

Experts believe that various stimulants—including guarana, yerba mate, synephrine and yohimbine, in addition to caffeine—may have acted in combination. Some pre-workout supplements were found to contain up to 12 times as much caffeine as regular coffee, meaning that even a small amount could easily exceed the recommended safe daily intake for adults of 400 mg. Depending on the product, even a small serving can rapidly increase caffeine intake.

The researchers therefore stressed the need for caution when consuming multiple stimulant ingredients together.

The researchers also recommended seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as palpitations, chest pain or tightness, dizziness, fainting, or a fast or irregular heartbeat occur after consuming an energy drink or a supplement containing stimulants. They stressed that people with existing heart disease, a family history of sudden cardiac death, or who take medication that could affect their heart rate or rhythm should consult a medical professional before consuming these products.

However, the findings should not be taken as evidence that energy drinks directly cause cardiac arrest or heart attacks.

Because the data analyzed by the researchers consisted of adverse-event reports voluntarily submitted to the FDA, they could not determine how many people consumed the products without experiencing any problems. Conversely, cases in which people experienced adverse symptoms but did not report them may also have been excluded from the analysis.

The possibility that other factors, such as alcohol or drug use, strenuous exercise or undiagnosed heart disease, contributed to the cardiovascular problems cannot be ruled out. Experts who were not involved in the study also pointed out that the findings show only an association between product consumption and cardiovascular problems, not how much the actual risk of such events increases.

The American Beverage Association also said the findings should be interpreted cautiously. It argued that data that do not show how many people actually consumed the products, how much they consumed or whether they took excessive amounts cannot be used to calculate the incidence of cardiovascular problems or the actual risk.

The AHA said the study is preliminary research at the abstract stage for a conference presentation and has not yet been published as a full paper that has undergone peer review. It said further research and systematic safety monitoring are needed rather than interpreting the findings as establishing a definitive causal relationship.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.