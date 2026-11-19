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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A repeated routine of getting through busy mornings with sweet coffee and bread while putting off exercise raises a red flag for blood sugar health. Diabetes often goes undetected until later because its early symptoms are not obvious, but leaving high blood sugar untreated can lead to potentially fatal complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and retinopathy.

◇ As Diabetes Progresses, Symptoms Such as Excessive Thirst and Frequent Urination May Appear... Cases on the Rise Among Young People

Diabetes is a disease in which the concentration of glucose in the blood becomes elevated. Insulin, secreted by the pancreas, helps glucose be used by cells as an energy source. When insulin is insufficient or does not work properly, blood sugar rises. Type 1 diabetes usually occurs when an autoimmune reaction destroys the pancreatic beta cells that produce insulin, while type 2 diabetes results from a combination of insulin resistance and impaired insulin secretion.

Type 2 diabetes in particular is strongly influenced by genetic factors, excess weight, lack of physical activity and an unbalanced diet. A family history of the disease, obesity, high blood pressure or dyslipidemia further increases the risk. The risk rises with age, but cases have recently been increasing among younger people as well.

As diabetes progresses, people may become very thirsty and drink a lot of water, urinate frequently, and experience weight loss, fatigue and blurred vision. However, because there may be no notable symptoms in the early stages, it is not uncommon for diabetes to be discovered by chance during a health checkup.

Professor Jo Yun-jeong of the Department of Endocrinology at The Catholic University of Korea Incheon St. Mary's Hospital explained, “Type 2 diabetes often has no obvious symptoms in its early stages,” adding, “If you have risk factors such as a family history or obesity, it is advisable to check your blood sugar regularly even if you have no symptoms, and to get an accurate diagnosis if an abnormality is detected.”

◇ Diagnosis Through Fasting Blood Glucose and HbA1c Tests

Diagnosis involves tests such as fasting blood glucose and HbA1c. HbA1c reflects average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months. In general, diabetes is diagnosed if fasting blood glucose is at least 126 mg/dL, HbA1c is at least 6.5%, or blood glucose is at least 200 mg/dL two hours after a 75-g oral glucose tolerance test. If there are no typical symptoms of high blood sugar or clear evidence of high blood sugar, the diagnosis is confirmed through additional testing.

Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar is above the normal range but has not yet reached the threshold for a diabetes diagnosis. A person is classified as having prediabetes if any one of the following applies: fasting blood glucose of 100–125 mg/dL, HbA1c of 5.7–6.4%, or blood glucose of 140–199 mg/dL two hours after a 75-g oral glucose tolerance test. Improving lifestyle habits and checking blood sugar regularly during this stage can greatly reduce the risk of progressing to diabetes.

If high blood sugar persists, it can damage blood vessels and nerves and lead to various complications, including heart attack, stroke, chronic kidney disease, diabetic retinopathy and peripheral neuropathy. It is therefore important to manage blood pressure and cholesterol as well as blood sugar, and to regularly monitor kidney function and the condition of the eyes and feet.

◇ A Balanced Diet and Regular Physical Activity Are Essential

Treatment is determined by considering the type of diabetes, blood sugar levels and any coexisting conditions. For type 2 diabetes, dietary changes and exercise are the foundation of treatment, along with oral medications or injectable drugs; insulin therapy is added as needed. Insulin therapy is essential for type 1 diabetes.

Professor Jo said, “The purpose of diabetes treatment is not simply to control blood sugar, but to reduce the long-term risk of complications,” adding, “The treatment plan should be tailored to the patient’s condition and coexisting illnesses, and its effectiveness should be assessed through regular testing.”

A balanced diet and regular physical activity are essential for prevention and management. Eat a variety of vegetables, whole grains and appropriate amounts of protein, and cut back on foods high in sugar, such as sweetened drinks and snacks. Rather than severely restricting carbohydrates across the board, it is advisable to balance overall food intake and nutritional composition. In addition, combine strength training with aerobic exercise such as walking, and maintain a healthy weight if you are overweight.

Professor Jo urged, “With diabetes, it is more important than anything else to keep track of your usual blood sugar management and lifestyle habits over time than to focus on a single test result,” adding, “Rather than making drastic changes to your diet and exercise routine all at once, set achievable goals and manage your condition in a way that suits you, with regular medical appointments.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jo Yun-jeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.