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As cold winds grow harsher in the mornings and evenings, falling temperatures stiffen the muscles and ligaments around the spine, and more people are experiencing back stiffness and numbness in their legs. In particular, if even a short walk leaves your buttocks and legs painfully numb, as if they might burst, and you repeatedly have to stop and rest, it may be a sign of spinal stenosis rather than simple aging or muscle pain, warranting a careful evaluation.

◇The More You Walk, the More Numb and Heavy Your Legs Feel... Relief From Sitting Briefly or Bending Forward

Spinal stenosis is a condition in which the spinal canal—a passage for nerves located at the back of the vertebrae—narrows and compresses the nerves that pass through it, causing symptoms such as pain and numbness. Lumbar spinal stenosis, which occurs mainly in the lower back, is primarily caused by age-related degenerative changes. As people age, the ligaments and joints around the spine thicken, bones grow, or discs protrude, narrowing the space through which the nerves pass.

A common symptom of spinal stenosis is neurogenic claudication. After walking a certain distance or standing for a long time, people may experience pain and numbness from the buttocks through the thighs and calves, and their legs may feel heavy or weak. By contrast, symptoms tend to ease after sitting and resting briefly or bending forward. As a result, people repeatedly stop to rest while walking, and as symptoms worsen, the distance they can walk at one time gradually shortens. Caution is especially warranted when temperatures fall, as muscles and ligaments may become tense and physical activity may decrease, making existing pain more pronounced.

Park Jae-hyun, director of the Spine Center at Barun Sesang Hospital and a neurosurgeon, explained, “Patients with spinal stenosis tend to experience more pain when walking with their backs straight or standing for a long time, while bending forward slightly or sitting tends to bring relative relief. In particular, if you repeatedly have to stop while walking or sit on a bench to rest, it is best not to dismiss it as simply reduced stamina, but to check whether you have spinal stenosis.”

◇Can Be Confused With a Herniated Disc... Choose Treatment Based on Symptoms

Spinal stenosis is easy to confuse with a herniated disc because the symptoms are similar. Both conditions can cause back and leg pain or numbness due to nerve compression, but they differ in their causes and symptom patterns. A herniated disc occurs when a disc protrudes and compresses a nerve. The pain often worsens when bending forward or sitting for a long time, and pain or numbness extending from the buttock into the leg may be more pronounced on one side. Spinal stenosis, by contrast, typically causes worse symptoms when standing or walking, with relief when bending forward or sitting to rest.

Treatment is determined by considering the severity of symptoms, the degree of nerve compression, and the impact on daily life. Conservative treatments such as medication, physical therapy, and exercise therapy may be used first in the early stages. Injection treatments, such as nerve blocks, may also be considered when needed. However, surgery may be considered if pain persists despite conservative treatment, walking difficulties severely interfere with daily life, or neurological problems progress.

Director Park Jae-hyun advised, “When temperatures drop, it is a good idea to loosen up your body with gentle stretching before going out and to walk regularly and do strength exercises without overexerting yourself. It is not advisable to push yourself to walk through the pain or, conversely, to reduce your activity too much. It is important to maintain your ability to walk by combining treatment and exercise suited to your condition.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.