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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If a purple rash appears around the eyelids and muscle strength declines to the point that it becomes difficult even to climb stairs or raise your arms, unlike usual, dermatomyositis—a rare autoimmune disease—should be suspected. This disease causes inflammation in both the skin and muscles. If left untreated, it can lead to life-threatening interstitial lung disease, and adults with the condition also face an increased risk of cancer, making early diagnosis and systematic management especially important. With help from Professor Jeong Seong-su of the Division of Rheumatology at Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital, we take a look at the main symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of dermatomyositis.

◇ About twice as many female patients... characteristic skin rashes and muscle weakness

Dermatomyositis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the body’s own cells and tissues, causing inflammation in the skin, muscles and other areas. It can occur at any age, but is most common in children aged 5–15 and adults aged 40–60. Female patients are known to outnumber male patients by about two to one.

The main symptoms are characteristic skin rashes and muscle weakness. Typical signs include a purple “heliotrope rash” around the eyelids and “Gottron papules”—reddish-purple bumps on the outer surfaces of joints such as the knuckles, elbows and knees. Red rashes may also appear on the face, upper chest, back of the neck and shoulders. The skin at the fingertips may thicken and crack, and itching and hair loss can also occur.

Muscle symptoms usually take the form of weakness in the proximal muscles, close to the torso, such as those in both shoulders, the hips and thighs. They generally develop gradually over several weeks to several months, making it difficult to climb stairs, get up from a chair or raise the arms above the head. If the muscles in the neck and esophagus are affected, swallowing may become difficult or choking may occur frequently. Rarely, the finger joints may become swollen and painful, as in rheumatoid arthritis, leading the condition to be mistaken for a joint disease. Some patients may have only skin symptoms, without muscle weakness.

◇ Risk of interstitial lung disease, in which the lungs become stiff

The cause of dermatomyositis is not yet fully understood. It is thought that environmental factors such as ultraviolet light, infections and medications may trigger immune system abnormalities in people with a genetic predisposition. Recent research has also examined the possibility that an imbalance in gut microorganisms may affect immune regulation and contribute to the disease.

Diagnosis is based on a comprehensive assessment of physical examinations, blood tests, autoantibodies and imaging tests. These may include a physical examination to check for characteristic skin rashes and muscle weakness; blood tests for muscle enzymes, which indicate the extent of muscle damage; electromyography to assess the electrical activity of the muscles; and a skin or muscle biopsy. If the skin findings and blood test results are clear, diagnosis may be made without a biopsy. Muscle magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is useful for locating areas of inflammation and determining where to perform a biopsy.

Testing for “myositis-specific autoantibodies” has become increasingly important. The antibodies a patient has can help predict the risk of lung involvement or cancer, making the results a key indicator in determining the course of treatment. At diagnosis, chest computed tomography (CT) and pulmonary function tests are also recommended to check for lung involvement.

The complication of greatest concern in dermatomyositis is interstitial lung disease, in which the lungs become stiff. Symptoms include a dry cough and shortness of breath, and in some patients with certain autoantibodies, the disease can progress rapidly and become life-threatening. If a patient has difficulty swallowing, food may enter the airway and cause aspiration pneumonia. Inflammation of the heart muscle can lead to arrhythmia or heart failure.

Studies report that cancer is found in about 15–25% of adult patients with dermatomyositis, with the risk of cancer highest within about three years before or after diagnosis. Adults diagnosed with dermatomyositis should therefore undergo regular cancer screenings based on their age, sex and risk level.

The goal of treatment is to reduce inflammation and control symptoms, restore muscle strength and physical function, and prevent organ damage.

Steroids are mainly used to control inflammation and immune responses. When symptoms are severe, treatment begins at a high dose, which is gradually reduced depending on the patient’s condition. Immunosuppressants such as methotrexate, azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil are used alongside steroids to reduce steroid doses and side effects. Hydroxychloroquine and other medications may be used for skin symptoms. Immunoglobulin, tacrolimus or rituximab may also be used when the patient does not respond sufficiently to existing treatments or has interstitial lung disease. In the past, patients were thought to need complete rest whenever they had muscle inflammation. However, appropriate physical therapy and rehabilitative exercise under expert guidance are now recommended, as they are known to help restore muscle strength and prevent muscle atrophy.

◇ Reduced immune function increases vulnerability to infection... personal hygiene and vaccinations are important

Ongoing care in daily life is also essential. Steroids and immunosuppressants reduce immune function and make patients more vulnerable to infection, so it is important to maintain good personal hygiene, including washing hands thoroughly, and to keep up with vaccinations, such as those for influenza and pneumococcal disease, in consultation with the treating physician. Regular blood tests and outpatient visits to monitor medication side effects and disease activity should not be missed.

Ultraviolet light can also worsen skin symptoms, so patients should apply plenty of sunscreen when going outdoors and reduce sun exposure by wearing a hat or long sleeves. Long-term steroid use can raise blood sugar and increase weight, as well as weaken bones. A balanced diet that limits sugary and salty foods and processed foods while providing sufficient protein, calcium and vitamin D can help. During treatment, patients should seek medical attention immediately if they develop shortness of breath or a persistent dry cough, have difficulty swallowing, or experience a sudden worsening of muscle weakness.

Professor Jeong Seong-su said, “Dermatomyositis is a condition that requires long-term management, but with early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, symptoms can improve and patients can expect to regain everyday functioning,” and advised, “If characteristic skin rashes and muscle weakness appear, it is important to promptly consult a rheumatologist.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeong Seong-su

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.