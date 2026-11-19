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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The immune system protects the body by attacking bacteria and viruses that invade from outside. But when the immune system malfunctions, it can mistake the body’s own healthy cells and tissues for foreign substances and attack them. In this process, autoantibodies that attack the body’s own cells and tissues are produced. Systemic lupus erythematosus (hereafter, lupus) is a representative chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and damage in multiple organs.

According to statistics from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, the number of patients treated for lupus (M32) rose 19.1%, from 26,856 in 2020 to 31,994 in 2025. Women accounted for 86.9% of all patients, indicating that the disease occurs far more often in women than in men.

With help from Professor Kim Se-hee of the Department of Rheumatology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, we look at the main symptoms and diagnosis of lupus, as well as changes in its treatment.

◇Fatigue, joint pain, skin rashes and other varied symptoms make diagnosis difficult

Lupus can cause inflammation in multiple organs, including the skin, joints and kidneys. Its symptoms vary from patient to patient, so it is also called a “disease with a thousand faces.” Early symptoms can include persistent fatigue, a low-grade fever, muscle and joint pain, weight loss and hair loss. These may be mistaken for ordinary fatigue or another illness, sometimes delaying diagnosis.

A typical skin symptom is a butterfly-shaped red rash that appears across both cheeks and the bridge of the nose. Skin symptoms may also worsen after exposure to sunlight. Some patients experience swelling and pain in joints such as those in the fingers or wrists. If these symptoms persist or several occur together, it is best to visit a hospital for an accurate diagnosis.

◇Inflammation that can affect the kidneys, lungs and heart can cause organ damage

One particular concern with lupus is complications caused by major organ involvement. Inflammation can occur not only in the skin and joints but also in internal organs such as the kidneys, lungs, heart and brain.

Lupus nephritis, in which the kidneys become inflamed, can cause proteinuria, edema and reduced kidney function, and in severe cases may progress to kidney failure. Involvement of the lungs or pleura can cause chest pain and shortness of breath, while inflammation of the heart and blood vessels can lead to cardiovascular complications.

The problem is that some organ involvement can progress in its early stages without obvious symptoms. Therefore, even when symptoms are mild, it is important to check for organ involvement through regular blood and urine tests.

◇Early detection is the first step in preventing organ damage

Lupus is difficult to definitively diagnose with any one test. The patient’s symptoms, clinical examination findings and blood test results must be assessed together.

Blood tests check for autoantibodies such as antinuclear antibodies and anti-double-stranded DNA antibodies, as well as complement levels and blood counts. Urine and kidney function tests are performed to check for kidney involvement, and imaging or a biopsy may be added as needed.

Regular testing is particularly important because lupus nephritis often has no obvious symptoms in its early stages. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help control inflammation and prevent organ damage.

◇Reducing steroid use and making active use of immunosuppressants and biologics

The goal of lupus treatment is to relieve symptoms and prevent organ damage by maintaining remission or a state of low disease activity. Treatment is determined according to the patient’s symptoms, organ involvement and disease severity.

For relatively mild symptoms such as muscle or joint pain, fatigue and erythema, drug treatment is given using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and antimalarials. In contrast, when major organs such as the kidneys, lungs, heart or brain are affected, more intensive treatment with steroids and immunosuppressants is needed. Biologics or plasmapheresis may also be considered depending on the patient’s disease severity and response to treatment.

Recent emphasis has been placed on controlling the disease steadily while reducing the side effects associated with long-term steroid use. The 2025 treatment guidelines for systemic lupus erythematosus released by the American College of Rheumatology also recommend broad use of hydroxychloroquine, minimizing steroid use, and early introduction of immunosuppressants and biologics. The key to treatment is not merely relieving symptoms, but keeping disease activity low while reducing both organ damage and treatment-related side effects.

◇Do not stop medication on your own, even if symptoms improve; ongoing management is important

Lupus can follow a course in which symptoms improve and then worsen again, making long-term management important. Professor Kim Se-hee stressed, “Even if your symptoms have stabilized, stopping medication on your own may reactivate the disease, so you must consult a specialist to adjust your treatment.”

Ultraviolet exposure can also worsen symptoms in some patients, so it is best to limit sun exposure by using sunscreen, hats and parasols. Along with getting enough sleep, exercising regularly and managing stress, patients should also take care to prevent infections.

Above all, it is important to regularly attend appointments and undergo tests to monitor disease activity and organ function, and to continue treatment tailored to the patient’s condition.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Se-hee seeing a patient

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.