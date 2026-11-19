AI-generated image

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] If a young man with no particular health problems suddenly feels severe pain on one side of his chest and has difficulty breathing, pneumothorax should be suspected.

Pneumothorax, which is relatively common among tall, thin young men, occurs when air sacs on the surface of the lung rupture and air leaks out, putting pressure on the lung. If it is dismissed as mild chest pain and left untreated, respiratory function can deteriorate rapidly. Surgery may be necessary if the air leak continues or the condition recurs.

Gong Jun-hyeok, department head of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Incheon Sejong Hospital, stressed, "Some people mistake sudden chest pain for muscle pain or put off seeking medical care because the pain has eased. Pneumothorax requires prompt treatment depending on how much the lung is compressed and the patient's breathing status, so the cause should be identified when symptoms appear."

◇ Air Leaking from the Lung Compresses It and Impairs Breathing

Pneumothorax is a condition in which air collects in the space between the lung and the chest wall, putting pressure on the lung. It often occurs when small air sacs on the lung's surface rupture.

Primary spontaneous pneumothorax, which occurs without a specific lung disease, is relatively common among young, thin men. Smoking is a major factor that increases the risk of pneumothorax and recurrence. It can also result from pre-existing lung diseases such as emphysema, or occur after a chest injury, such as one sustained in a traffic accident.

The main symptoms are sudden pain on one side of the chest and shortness of breath. The pain may feel like a stabbing sensation when breathing in, or like a crick in the back.

Diagnosis is usually made with a chest X-ray. If needed, a computed tomography (CT) scan can be used to check the location of the air sacs and identify any accompanying lung diseases.

Gong explained, "Patients with pre-existing lung disease can experience a major decline in respiratory function even with a small pneumothorax. In particular, if air continues to accumulate and puts pressure on the heart and major blood vessels, the condition can become life-threatening. Anyone who is severely short of breath, dizzy or mentally confused should seek emergency care immediately."

◇ From Observation to Surgery... Check for Air Leaks and Recurrence

Treatment for pneumothorax is determined by considering the severity of shortness of breath and pain, the degree of lung compression, whether air is leaking, and any pre-existing lung disease.

For some patients with few or no symptoms whose condition is stable, doctors can monitor them to see whether the air is absorbed naturally. If the air needs to be removed, they may draw it out with a needle or insert a chest tube. The tube drains air that has collected outside the lung, helping the compressed lung re-expand.

Surgery may be considered if air continues to leak, the lung does not fully re-expand, or the pneumothorax recurs. The procedure involves removing the part of the lung where air is leaking and, if necessary, performing pleurodesis to make the lung surface adhere to the inside of the chest wall.

Gong explained, "Surgery may be considered even after a first occurrence for patients who develop pneumothorax in both lungs or whose occupations put them at high risk if it recurs. A treatment plan should be tailored to the patient's condition to address the current air leak and reduce the risk of future recurrence."

◇ Quit Smoking, as Pneumothorax Can Recur Even After Treatment

Doctors assess the location and extent of the lesion, as well as the degree of tissue adhesion caused by previous surgery or inflammation, before choosing an appropriate method, such as thoracoscopic or robotic surgery. After surgery, they monitor recovery by checking whether the air leak has stopped and the lung has fully re-expanded.

The da Vinci SP single-port robotic surgery system has recently drawn attention.

The procedure involves making a single incision in the chest and inserting a camera and surgical instruments. Its distinguishing feature is that it can reduce the incision area compared with procedures that use multiple incisions.

Gong Jun-hyeok explained, "The da Vinci SP provides magnified 3D images that allow doctors to examine the lesion and surrounding tissue in detail. Its articulating robotic instruments also enable precise tissue handling, even in the confined space of the chest. It is an option for treating the lesion through a single incision in patients with pneumothorax who need surgery."

He added, "Pneumothorax can recur even after treatment, so patients should quit smoking and seek medical care if sudden chest pain or shortness of breath returns. It is best to consult medical staff about when to resume flying, diving and strenuous exercise."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Department Head Gong Jun-hyeok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.