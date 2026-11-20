Hyundai Motor Company unveils the new All-New Elantra (called the Elantra in North America) at the 2026 LA Auto Show, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the United States, on the 19th local time. Photo

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the all-new Elantra, a fully redesigned model, at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, United States. It features a larger body that creates more interior space, along with a next-generation infotainment system and improved hybrid technology.

Hyundai Motor Company gave the world premiere of the All-New Elantra (called the Elantra in North America) on the 19th local time at the press day of the 2026 LA Auto Show, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the United States.

The new Elantra features Hyundai Motor Company's design language, “Art of Steel.” It combines a strong body outline, sleek lines and voluminous fenders, and uses H-Edge Lighting, shaped like Hyundai's H, at the front and rear. The side profile retains a three-box form, with distinct engine compartment, passenger cabin and trunk, while emphasizing a dynamic silhouette.

The body is also larger than before. For the North American model, overall length is 4,795 mm, about 85 mm longer than before, while width is 1,855 mm and wheelbase is 2,750 mm, each about 30 mm greater. Hyundai Motor Company said this gives the car interior space approaching that of a midsize car.

The cabin features a 12.9-inch central display. Physical buttons have been retained for key functions such as audio and climate control, making them easier to operate while driving. Four new exterior colors have been added: Graphene Green, Kodiak Blue, Quantum Metal and Volcanic Red.

The powertrain lineup consists of two options: a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a 1.6-liter hybrid. The 2.0-liter gasoline model produces 149 horsepower (PS), 26 horsepower more than the previous 1.6-liter gasoline model, and is paired with an intelligent variable transmission (IVT).

Hyundai Motor Company is showcasing key vehicles, including SUVs, at its exhibit at the 2026 LA Auto Show in the United States. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group

The 1.6-liter hybrid model delivers a system output of 157 horsepower, following improvements to the transmission structure, drive motor output and battery capacity. It also features Smart Regenerative Braking 3.0, which adjusts regenerative braking according to the route and traffic flow; a system that predicts driving conditions to manage battery charge; and Stay Mode, which allows the use of climate control and infotainment functions while the car is stopped.

The target fuel economy for the North American market is 14.9 km/L for the 2.0-liter gasoline model and 22.5 km/L for the 1.6-liter hybrid. These figures are from before certification by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), however, and may differ from the officially certified fuel economy.

The car also comes with the next-generation infotainment system Pleos Connect. Vehicle functions can be improved through over-the-air (OTA) software updates, and users can download and use apps for external services, including video and music streaming and games, from a dedicated app marketplace.

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) agent Gleo AI can be used to control vehicle functions by voice or search for information. Driver-assistance features include forward collision-avoidance assist, rear-side collision warning, safe exit warning, lane-keeping assist and Lane Following Assist 2. Specific features may vary by market and trim.

Hyundai Motor Company plans to announce the new Elantra's global sales launch timing and price at a later date.

At this year's LA Auto Show, Hyundai Motor Company is presenting 30 vehicles in an exhibit space of about 3,237 square meters, including the new Elantra, Tucson, Palisade, IONIQ 5 and 9, Elantra N TCR, and IONIQ 6 N. Also on display are an IONIQ 5 equipped with autonomous-driving technology developed in collaboration with Waymo LLC, and Spot, a quadruped robot made by Boston Dynamics.

Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz said, “The Elantra is an extremely important model, to the point that many customers have their first experience with the Hyundai brand through it. The All-New Elantra combines the practicality of a sedan with design, technology and convenience.”

Reporter Moon Ji-yeon lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.